'I'm Done Feeling Sick and Ashamed': Courtney Stodden Reveals She's 'Breaking Up' With Alcohol After 'Toxic' Experiences

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about wanting to stop drinking. Back in 2019, after her 25th birthday, Stodden shared a similar message with followers about going alcohol-free.

"The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day," she said in an IGTV video.

"I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge and we'd drink quite a bit," she added at the time.