'I'm Done Feeling Sick and Ashamed': Courtney Stodden Reveals She's 'Breaking Up' With Alcohol After 'Toxic' Experiences
Courtney Stodden is getting real about her relationship with alcohol — and officially calling it quits.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the reality star shared her decision to stop drinking as part of a fresh start.
“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she kicked off the emotional message.
“Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me—publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she continued.
Now, Stodden said she’s focused on rebuilding herself from the inside out.
“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary,” she added.
This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about wanting to stop drinking. Back in 2019, after her 25th birthday, Stodden shared a similar message with followers about going alcohol-free.
"The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day," she said in an IGTV video.
"I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge and we'd drink quite a bit," she added at the time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stodden made headlines for marrying actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 51. She filed for divorce in 2018.
"I'm going through a transformation, I hit my mid 20s, and the other day I got really sick from drinking three martinis. Something hit me ... maybe I need to look at this situation with alcohol," she reflected back then.
While she’s distancing herself from booze, she made it clear she didn’t feel the same way about marijuana.
"I do smoke weed. It gets such a bad rap from people who I feel just don't understand the medicinal purposes. I don't think it's the same as alcohol," she said.
More recently, Stodden made waves for poking fun at Chrissy Teigen’s public comments about her own sobriety journey.
“OK, breaking news. I decided that I’m gonna start drinking alcohol again,” she said in a sarcastic Instagram video posted on May 17 while raising a glass of champagne. “Breaking news!”
She kept the trolling going, adding, “There’s nothing more important in this world than knowing that I am not gonna be sober. I’m having alcohol and I want everyone to know ‘cause it’s really important.”
Stodden then tagged Teigen and wrote in the caption, “Breaking news I started drinking again too Chrissy soooo here is my official invite — let’s grab a drink and bury the hatchet mama #iykyk #chrissyteigen @chrissyteigen.”