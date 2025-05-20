Courtney Stodden Mocks Chrissy Teigen for Drinking Alcohol Again After Feud: 'Breaking News!'

In a video on her Instagram, Courtney Stodden made fun of Chrissy Teigen drinking again.

“OK, breaking news. I decided that I’m gonna start drinking alcohol again,” Stodden said in an Instagram video on May 17 while doing a cheers to the camera with a glass of champagne. “Breaking news!”

She continued, “There’s nothing more important in this world than knowing that I am not gonna be sober. I’m having alcohol and I want everyone to know ‘cause it’s really important.”

To make sure followers knew her video was directed at Teigen, Stodden called her out in the caption, writing, “Breaking news I started drinking again too Chrissy soooo here is my official invite — let’s grab a drink and bury the hatchet mama #iykyk #chrissyteigen @chrissyteigen.”