Courtney Stodden Mocks Chrissy Teigen for Drinking Alcohol Again After Feud: 'Breaking News!'

Composite photo of Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA; @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden mocked the 'breaking news' that Chrissy Teigen is drinking again.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden, who feuded in the past with Chrissy Teigen, mocked Teigen’s recent announcement about her relapse with alcohol.

'Breaking News'

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

In a video on her Instagram, Courtney Stodden made fun of Chrissy Teigen drinking again.

“OK, breaking news. I decided that I’m gonna start drinking alcohol again,” Stodden said in an Instagram video on May 17 while doing a cheers to the camera with a glass of champagne. “Breaking news!”

She continued, “There’s nothing more important in this world than knowing that I am not gonna be sober. I’m having alcohol and I want everyone to know ‘cause it’s really important.”

To make sure followers knew her video was directed at Teigen, Stodden called her out in the caption, writing, “Breaking news I started drinking again too Chrissy soooo here is my official invite — let’s grab a drink and bury the hatchet mama #iykyk #chrissyteigen @chrissyteigen.”

Chrissy Teigen 'Let Alcohol Into' Her Life Again

Photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen said she doesn't 'know' what she's doing after letting 'alcohol into' her life again.

While Teigen had previously become sober, she confirmed in May she “let alcohol into my life” again.

“The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing,” Teigen wrote on Instagram on May 15. “I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s---.”

While Teigen admitted her relationship with sobriety “changed for the better,” she confessed the relationship she has with alcohol will “never” be normal.

“This is for all the people who are figuring it out,” she concluded. “And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again 😭.”

Chrissy Teigen's Feud With Courtney Stodden

Photo of Courtney Stodden
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden said Chrissy Teigen made her almost commit suicide.

As OK! previously reported, Stodden alleged Teigen almost made her commit suicide after she posted multiple times about Stodden on Twitter in 2011 and 2012.

“What drug makes you do that with your mouth?” one tweet read. “Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks.”

In another more vicious tweet, Teigen shared her “Friday Fantasy” was for Stodden to take a “dirt nap."

“Go to sleep forever," she told the model.

Photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen apologized for her hateful tweets about Courtney Stodden.

Years later, Stodden addressed the hurtful remarks.

“I remember my last thought was… maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to me,” Stodden said of Teigen in Impact X Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, an ABC News documentary.

“I know she’s saying it was from alcohol or whatever she’s saying it was from,” Stodden added. “Saying this to a child when you’re the queen of Twitter — it was so much.”

Teigen ended up apologizing for the tweets years later when the messages came out, stating, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately, but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

