Courtney Stodden Sizzles in Red-Hot Bathing Suit as She Reflects on 'Battling' Her Body for 'Years': Photos
Courtney Stodden, 30, sizzled in a new Instagram post, where she flaunted her curves in a red-hot Baywatch-inspired bathing suit.
She posed from all angles as she showed off her cleavage in a series of selfies. To caption her post, Stodden reflected on how she’s criticized herself for too long and is just now feeling more empowered than ever before.
“PSA: I’m not taking this Baywatch bikini off just because some troll behind a screen has WiFi and opinions,” she penned.
Courtney Stodden Is Redefining Her Life
“Too skinny? Too curvy? Too much? Cool, I’ll be all of it. I’ve spent years battling my body — now we’re besties,” she continued. “No makeup. No apologies. Just vibes.”
“If that bothers you, hydrate and scroll. To anyone who’s ever felt ‘not enough’: you’re already a d--- masterpiece. Now go save a life — yours,” she urged.
The model previously shared another stunning selfie on social media earlier this May, where she credited herself for being strong enough to dissolve her lip fillers, which she’s had injected since she was 17 years old.
Courtney Stodden Says Ex Doug Hutchison Was 'Emotionally Abusive'
“For the first time, I’m beginning to learn that I am enough,” she captioned her Instagram post. “This isn’t about rejecting beauty — it’s about redefining it on my own terms. I’ve learned that real confidence isn’t in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace.”
As Stodden takes her life back by investing in her health and happiness, she revealed in a new interview from Thursday, May 29, that she was destroyed by her marriage to actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16 years old.
“It stays with me, the pain; I won’t stay quiet,” she said to the news outlet before calling Hutchison “emotionally abusive.”
Courtney Stodden Living Life on Her 'Own Terms'
“My voice is my power, and for every voice silenced, I’ll shout louder,” the star added. “And I won’t ask for permission to do what’s right. Not anymore. I speak for that little girl within.”
Stodden noted she has redirected her life and is “living life on my own terms now,” adding, “I am strong, resilient. I am coming back to myself. I will never let anyone silence me again.”
After enduring trauma over the years, Stodden now encourages others who have experienced similar situations. “I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong,” she declared.
“We are not defined by what was done to us — we are defined by the fire it forged within us,” she said. “By how we rise. By how we protect the little girl who still lives inside us, fiercely and unapologetically.”
“I will never let anyone silence her again,” Stodden continued. “I wake up for her. I fight for her. And every day, I choose to stand in my power. To every woman reading this: you are not alone. You are not broken. You are becoming.”