'I Am Enough': Courtney Stodden Reveals She Completely 'Dissolved' Her Lip Filler in Makeup-Free Snap

Courtney Stodden, 30, shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, where she declared she was taking back control of her life by no longer getting some work done to her face.

“I started getting lip filler at 17,” the model wrote in her caption. “Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me.”

“I didn’t give myself the chance to love who I really was,” she continued. “I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements.”