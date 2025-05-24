'I Am Enough': Courtney Stodden Reveals She Completely 'Dissolved' Her Lip Filler in Makeup-Free Snap
Courtney Stodden, 30, shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, where she declared she was taking back control of her life by no longer getting some work done to her face.
“I started getting lip filler at 17,” the model wrote in her caption. “Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me.”
“I didn’t give myself the chance to love who I really was,” she continued. “I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements.”
Courtney Stodden Flaunts Natural Lips
“But recently, I made a decision that felt radical: I completely dissolved my lips!!!” Stodden happily exclaimed. “They feel small, but real! Aaaand I absolutely love them this way.”
The internet personality went on to explain how she felt liberated after she reclaimed her natural beauty.
“And just now, for the first time, I’m beginning to learn that I am enough,” she said. “This isn’t about rejecting beauty — it’s about redefining it on my own terms.”
Courtney Stodden Gives Fans Words of Encouragement
“I’ve learned that real confidence isn’t in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace,” Stodden explained before giving her fans words of encouragement. “To anyone who feels like they need to change to be enough: you don’t. You already are.”
Stodden ended her personal message by hashtagging a series of motivational affirmations, including “self-love,” “confidence,” “healing journey” and “authenticity.”
Though Stodden also hashtagged the phrase “empowered women” in her Instagram post, she recently mocked Chrissy Teigen after the Hollywood star relapsed in her alcohol sobriety.
Courtney Stodden Mocks Chrissy Teigen's Relapse
“OK, breaking news. I decided that I’m gonna start drinking alcohol again,” Stodden said in an Instagram video on May 17, while holding a glass of champagne. “Breaking news!”
“There’s nothing more important in this world than knowing that I am not gonna be sober,” she continued. “I’m having alcohol, and I want everyone to know ‘cause it’s really important.”
Stodden made sure her followers knew her video was about Teigen by calling her out in the caption, sarcastically inviting her to “grab a drink and bury the hatchet.”
Courtney Stodden Reveals She Almost Committed Suicide
Stodden and Teigen’s tension began in 2011 when Teigen tweeted several offensive messages about the model, calling her an “idiot” and telling Stodden to “go to sleep forever.”
At the time, Stodden felt so isolated by Teigen’s cyberbullying that she almost committed suicide and even wrote a letter to her loved ones just in case.