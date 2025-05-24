or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Courtney Stodden
OK LogoNEWS

'I Am Enough': Courtney Stodden Reveals She Completely 'Dissolved' Her Lip Filler in Makeup-Free Snap

photo of Courtney Stodden
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The model revealed she started getting lip fillers when she was 17 years old.

By:

May 24 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden, 30, shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, where she declared she was taking back control of her life by no longer getting some work done to her face.

“I started getting lip filler at 17,” the model wrote in her caption. “Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me.”

“I didn’t give myself the chance to love who I really was,” she continued. “I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements.”

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Flaunts Natural Lips

i am enough courtney stodden reveals dissolved lip filler in makeup free
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden said she 'loves' her natural lips.

“But recently, I made a decision that felt radical: I completely dissolved my lips!!!” Stodden happily exclaimed. “They feel small, but real! Aaaand I absolutely love them this way.”

The internet personality went on to explain how she felt liberated after she reclaimed her natural beauty.

“And just now, for the first time, I’m beginning to learn that I am enough,” she said. “This isn’t about rejecting beauty — it’s about redefining it on my own terms.”

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Gives Fans Words of Encouragement

i am enough courtney stodden dissolved lip filler makeup free selfie
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The model told her fans that they are 'enough' without adding to their appearances.

“I’ve learned that real confidence isn’t in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace,” Stodden explained before giving her fans words of encouragement. “To anyone who feels like they need to change to be enough: you don’t. You already are.”

Stodden ended her personal message by hashtagging a series of motivational affirmations, including “self-love,” “confidence,” “healing journey” and “authenticity.”

Though Stodden also hashtagged the phrase “empowered women” in her Instagram post, she recently mocked Chrissy Teigen after the Hollywood star relapsed in her alcohol sobriety.

MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Mocks Chrissy Teigen's Relapse

i am enough courtney stodden reveals dissolved lip filler makeup free selfie
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The model mocked nemesis Chrissy Teigen after she relapsed in her sobriety.

“OK, breaking news. I decided that I’m gonna start drinking alcohol again,” Stodden said in an Instagram video on May 17, while holding a glass of champagne. “Breaking news!”

“There’s nothing more important in this world than knowing that I am not gonna be sober,” she continued. “I’m having alcohol, and I want everyone to know ‘cause it’s really important.”

Stodden made sure her followers knew her video was about Teigen by calling her out in the caption, sarcastically inviting her to “grab a drink and bury the hatchet.”

Courtney Stodden Reveals She Almost Committed Suicide

i am enough courtney stodden dissolved lip filler makeup free
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden said she almost killed herself over Chrissy Teigen's bullying.

Stodden and Teigen’s tension began in 2011 when Teigen tweeted several offensive messages about the model, calling her an “idiot” and telling Stodden to “go to sleep forever.”

At the time, Stodden felt so isolated by Teigen’s cyberbullying that she almost committed suicide and even wrote a letter to her loved ones just in case.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.