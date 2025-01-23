NEWS Craftsmanship, Precision, and Time: The Story of Stoll & Co. Source: Stoll & Co.

It’s a story that began 45 years ago in the back room of a Dayton, Ohio jewelry store. This was not a place of grand plans and great ambitions–but of an artisan’s careful, precise work. This is where Ron Stoll refined his craft and serviced the first watches as Stoll & Co., a watchmaker that grew from this one small room to become a globally respected name in the watchmaking and repair industry. It began with one man’s commitment to quality and care, and, more than four decades later, this foundation remains consistent: the dedication and craftsmanship of an artisan passionate about exceptional quality.

Source: Stoll & Co.

A Legacy of Excellence Quality was never open for negotiation for Ron Stoll and his company. He began his work as a one-man operation, and he recruited carefully and grew his business slowly. One of the first watchmakers he recruited–an award-winning expert from the Philippines–remains with the company 40 years later. The careful, meticulous construction of the company mirrors the precision work applied to watch repair . Today, Stoll & Co.'s team includes over 40 watchmakers, each a thoughtful and precise part of the company. Stoll has attracted some of the best watchmaking talent by investing in their expertise and offering them unparalleled career opportunities. He understandsthe value of a skilled team, just like the superior equipment provided to them to work with. This is a team of master craftsmen motivated by impassioned work, enriched by the opportunity to work on a wide variety of timepieces that each become masterworks under their hands.

Source: Stoll & Co.

Growing in Integrity Stoll & Co. hasn’t rushed to scale, relying on its reputation for excellent work to generate steady, organic growth. Still, they’ve achieved incredible milestones along the way, such as servicing over 3.5 million watches, earning world leaders as clients, and striking up collaborations with luxury brands. They’ve also partnered with schools to support the future of watchmaking by providing financial assistance and career opportunities to students. These efforts have done a great deal to sustain and elevate the profession, raising standards for competitive pay and creating an environment of respect and pride among watchmakers. Now a family business with Emily Stoll as vice president and heads business development, Stoll & Co. has continued to prioritize meticulous quality control and provide its craftsmen with the best facilities to make sure that every timepiece is a masterwork. They’ve made this authentication a cornerstone of their business. One of their most recent and largest partnerships has been with e-commerce giant, eBay, for which they authenticate watches. This partnership helps keep counterfeits off the market, as they have verified over tens of thousand watches, keeping collectors and watchmakers alike working in confidence.

Source: Stoll & Co.

In the Business of Precision Masterpieces Stoll & Co. was carefully crafted, piece by piece. It’s a classic company built on hard work, quality, and patience. The company is built on principles, and despite its global reach, Stoll & Co. still keeps its founder’s values at the front of every detail, every product, and every deal. The high road to the American Dream is still open for watchmakers and artisans who are passionate about hard work and great results.