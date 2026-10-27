NEWS Parker Posey Caught Off Guard by Craig Melvin During 'Awkward' 'Today' Show Interview About Her New Movie Project Source: MEGA Parker Posey mistook Craig Melvin's mention of horror movies for an insult during a live 'Today' interview, sparking an awkward exchange. Joshua Sila Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Parker Posey and Craig Melvin found themselves navigating an awkward exchange during a live interview on Today, beginning with a misunderstanding over a word and continuing with an unexpected casting update. "I thought you called me a w----!" Posey exclaimed, laughing after Melvin attempted to introduce a discussion about horror movies.

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Posey Thought Melvin Had Insulted Her

Source: MEGA Craig Melvin admitted he hadn't enunciated clearly, and both he and Parker Posey laughed over the misunderstanding.

The confusion began on Monday, October 26, when the White Lotus star sat down with the Today co-anchor to discuss her recent projects. "Before I let you get out of here, we've got to talk horror," Melvin began, but Posey leaned forward, apparently unsure what she had heard. "No, horr-or!" he repeated, prompting the actress to reveal her interpretation of his first attempt. Melvin immediately defended himself, spelling out the word to make his meaning clear. "I did not call you a w----! H-O-R-R-O-R," he insisted. "This is the Today show!" the 57-year-old performer teased, laughing at the mix-up. Melvin acknowledged his part in the confusion, admitting, "I did not enunciate well."

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Posey Revealed She Was No Longer Doing 'Sleepover'

Source: MEGA Parker Posey clarified she had left the upcoming thriller 'Sleepover' after initially joining the project but did not explain why.

Melvin moved on to Posey's horror film credits before asking about her reported role in the upcoming thriller Sleepover. "Scream 3, Blade, and now you're doing a new horror film. Tell us about your new horror film," he said. "I'm not doing it," replied the Golden Globe and Emmy nominee. Her answer caught Melvin off guard. His cue cards indicated that the star was attached to the project. "It says right here that you're doing Sleepover!" he said. "No. I'm not doing it anymore," Posey clarified. She confirmed that she had previously been involved, adding, "It is true. Now I'm sweating. Can I use this as a fan?" The Satellite Award winner then took one of Melvin's cue cards and waved it toward herself as the host tried to make sense of the change. "I was!" she explained. "It's not happening anymore. Something came up."

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Melvin Asked Carson Daly to Rescue Him

Source: MEGA Parker Posey praised Craig Melvin as the awkward exchange continued.

With the conversation veering away from his prepared questions, Melvin admitted, "Okay, well, now it's even more awkward than usual," he joked. Posey tried to lighten the mood by complimenting the host on his recent recognition as People's Sexiest Morning Show Host. "Hotter than a cup of coffee, Craig!" she told him. Melvin nevertheless returned to the film news, asking, "Are you really not doing Sleepover? Did I s---- that up?" After Posey confirmed once again that she was no longer involved, he conceded, "Okay, well, now it's really awkward." He then turned to his co-host Carson Daly, asking him to "save us, please" by moving the broadcast along. "I can't," Daly replied, before predicting, "We have another viral clip coming up for sure."

Posey and Melvin Had Another Memorable Exchange in 2025

Source: MEGA Parker Posey and Craig Melvin previously went viral for her exaggerated Southern accent in 'The White Lotus,' which inspired 'Piper, no!' T-shirts.