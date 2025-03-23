Inside 'The White Lotus' Cast's Real-Life Relationships: From BLACKPINK Lisa and Frédéric Arnault to Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea on The White Lotus Season 3, appears to be single following her 2020 breakup with her S-- Education costar, Conor Swindells. They dated for around two years, starting in 2018.
"We'd had some time apart and then we realized that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both," Wood told Grazia. "We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic. I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I'd become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again."
Arnas Fedaravičius and Emeraude Toubia
The actor who plays Valentin on The White Lotus, Arnas Fedaravičius, has been dating Emeraude Toubia following the latter's divorce from Prince Royce in March 2022. They had been seeing each other for months before debuting their relationship on Instagram in 2023.
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault
BLACKPINK's Lisa has been fueling dating rumors with French businessman Frédéric Arnault for years.
After Arnault attended a BLACKPINK concert in November 2022, fans have continuously spotted them spending time together. The buzz intensified when the "LALISA" hitmaker included the line "green-eyed French boy got me trippin" in her song "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)."
Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts
Before playing Laurie on The White Lotus, Carrie Coon worked with her husband, Tracy Letts, on The Post and The Sinner Season 2.
Following their 2013 marriage, Coon and Letts welcomed two children: son Haskell in 2018 and a daughter in 2021.
Jason Isaacs and Emma Hewitt
In 2001, Jason Isaacs tied the knot with Emma Hewitt about three years after he started his sobriety journey. They have since welcomed two children: Lily in 2002 and Ruby in 2005.
Jon Gries
In a March 4 video for Harper's Bazaar, Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt, said he had just gotten married. However, he did not disclose his wife's identity in the clip.
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
While playing Kate in the current season of The White Lotus, Leslie Bibb has also been enjoying her lasting relationship with Sam Rockwell.
They started dating in 2007 after meeting on the set of Frost/Nixon. When asked about the secret to their romance's longevity, Rockwell told E! News they have "communication and good s--" and "a healthy sense of humor."
Michelle Monaghan and Peter White
In 2005, Michelle Monaghan — who portrays Jaclyn — exchanged vows with her husband, Peter White. They spent their honeymoon on the set of Mission: Impossible III, which saw Monaghan play the role of Tom Cruise's onscreen fiancée.
"[White] goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?' Because we're just such fans," she told Collider in December 2023. "But that is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities."
Monaghan and White have two children together: Willow and Tommy.
Morgana O'Reilly and Peter Salmon
Morgana O'Reilly and Peter Salmon dated — and eventually wed — after their first meeting in New York, despite both being graduates of Unitec in New Zealand.
"It was crazy, because we fell in love in New York City, were in the same industry and had so many friends in common yet had never really come across one another despite the similarities," O'Reilly said on her alma mater's website in 2022.
They have two children together: Luna and Ziggy.
Natasha Rothwell
After her past rumored relationship with Idris Elba, Natasha Rothwell is understood to be single as of press time.
On the other hand, she teased that her The White Lotus character, Belinda, will have a new relationship in the third season.
"One should hope. I mean hello, everyone else is getting boned," she quipped. "No, I’m kidding. I think we get to see Belinda outside of her work uniform and I'll leave it at that."
Rothwell added, "Expect the unexpected, it is The White Lotus after all. I'm excited for audiences to see more of her, her life, at work - because she's there for work and training - but she's also a guest, so I think there's a transition that takes place, where she is trying to figure out how to be there in both capacities."
Parker Posey
Parker Posey, who plays Victoria Ratliff, is believed to be single following her past connections with Stuart Townsend, Keanu Reeves and Ryan Adams.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
After months of speculation, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. Their connection quickly progressed, with the pair confirming their engagement in December 2023.
In a February interview with People, the 31-year-old actor explained how he knew his model fiancée was the one for him.
"[I saw] how much she values family and how similar our core values are," said Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff on The White Lotus. "Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and [what] the relationship was becoming."
Sam Nivola and Iris Apatow
Sam Nivola, who appears on The White Lotus as Lochlan Ratliff, is currently dating Iris Apatow.
While filming the series' third season in Thailand, Nivola sparked dating rumors when he uploaded photos of the pair on Instagram. He later confirmed he brought his "girlfriend" for a few months, "which was amazing."
"It was so great to have a taste of home because it was 10,000 miles away from home, and it was so nice of her to sacrifice that time to come be with me and I'm incredibly grateful to her," Nivola informed People.
Sarah Catherine Hook
Like her other White Lotus costars, Sarah Catherine Hook — who stars as Piper Ratliff — appears to be single.
Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
The White Lotus' Rick Hatchett, Walton Goggins, married his wife, Nadia Conners, in August 2011 after six years of dating. They welcomed their only child in January 2011.