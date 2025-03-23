Inside 'The White Lotus' Cast's Real-Life Relationships: From BLACKPINK Lisa and Frédéric Arnault to Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea on The White Lotus Season 3, appears to be single following her 2020 breakup with her S-- Education costar, Conor Swindells. They dated for around two years, starting in 2018.

"We'd had some time apart and then we realized that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both," Wood told Grazia. "We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic. I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I'd become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again."