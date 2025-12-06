'Today' Star Craig Melvin Reveals How He's 'Never Tired' Despite Busy Work Schedule: 'I Have a Superpower'
Dec. 6 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Craig Melvin is one of the busiest faces on morning TV — but according to the Today show star, exhaustion has never been a problem.
Speaking exclusively to OK! at March of Dimes' 43rd Annual Sports Luncheon on Wednesday, December 3, Melvin revealed the unusual "superpower" that helps him juggle a packed career, nonstop travel and fatherhood without burning out.
Craig Melvin Can 'Sleep Anywhere'
"I have a superpower. I can take a nap anywhere," Melvin admitted. "I was supposed to be here like an hour and a half ago but my train was delayed."
Instead of stressing about his ride not leaving on time, the famed TV journalist "slept on the train."
"I was out late last night in D.C. at another event, but because I can sleep anywhere, I’m never tired," he shared.
Melvin was in attendance at Cipriani Grand Central in New York City to introduce his close friend, NASCAR president Steve Phelps, who was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award at the star-studded luncheon.
The event also recognized NFL alum Jason Kelce, who received the Sports Achievement Award alongside seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, as March of Dimes continued its mission to support healthier moms and babies.
Before taking the stage, Melvin told OK! the invitation to introduce Phelps for his award was an easy yes.
Craig Melvin Feels 'Fortunate' His Kids Have 'Always Been Healthy'
"I'm here to honor a friend. His name is Steve Phelps," the news anchor explained. "We've gone to church together for years and we golf, and I've known him for about probably seven or eight years. He hit me up and said, ‘Hey, here's the cause. Would you come and introduce me?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’"
Learning the event's mission to spread awareness about maternal-child health issues — a cause close to his heart as a husband and dad-of-two — made the moment even more meaningful.
"When I found out it was March of Dimes, that was the icing on the cake," Melvin mentioned. "I've got two small children. Fortunately, my kids have always been healthy, [but] it's a no-brainer for me."
The NBC star shares his two little ones, son Delano, 11, and daughter Sybil, 9, with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, whom he married in 2011.
Steve Phelps Says It's a 'Huge Honor' to Be Recognized by March of Dimes
Phelps also chatted with OK! upon arrival at the A-list event, noting March of Dimes' advocacy also hits close to home for him as a father-of-four.
The NASCAR president acknowledged how it was a "huge honor" to be recognized by the nonprofit organization — especially since he's "been coming to this luncheon for 35 years."
"I've got four kids and I'm very grateful they were all born healthy," Phelps expressed while praising March of Dimes for the work they do to help prevent premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality through funding research, educating families and advocating for policy changes.