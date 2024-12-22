Super Dad! Craig Melvin's Cutest Moments With His Kids Before He Takes Over for Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' Show: Photos
Craig Melvin is soaking up all of the family time he can!
Before taking over morning news anchor duties from Hoda Kotb when she departs Today in January, the journalist, 45, is making time for his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and his kids, Delano, 10 and Sybil, 8.
"We spend a fair amount of time just talking," he said in an interview earlier this year about connecting with his daughter as she grows up. "Or, it would be more accurate to say, I spend a fair amount of time listening — she's at a stage now where she loves sharing her thoughts.”
Melvin recently wrote a children's book — titled I'm Proud of You — which highlights how much he loves being a dad. "Like, when I wake up in the morning, part of the reason I work so hard is for you and your sister," he told his son during an interview on the morning show.
"Part of my motivation is to make the two of you proud. It's funny because before you two came along I was kind of beep bopping through life and then all of a sudden, I'm trying to be a good example," the broadcaster gushed over his brood.
As OK! previously reported, upon learning he would be taking the reins from Kotb, Melvin emphasized how "excited and grateful" he is for the opportunity. "This is the latest in a long line of blessings," he explained during a November broadcast of Today. "I talked to mom and dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."
Senior vice president of Today, Libby Leist, raved over Melvin taking on the position. "We are beyond thrilled to have Craig step into the co-anchor chair," she said in a statement. "He’s been an integral and beloved part of our family. From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at Today. And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm."
Scroll through to see Melvin's cutest moments with his kids!
The journalist and his brood were all smiles while wearing matching holiday pajamas.
Melvin and his two kiddos cozied up for the camera.
The television personality and his spouse posed with their tots after a gymnastics meet.
Melvin, Czarniak and their offspring dressed up as characters from The Adams Family for Halloween.
The NBC star's adorable kiddos looked excited for their first day of school.
Parents conducted the 2024 interview with Melvin.