Super Dad! Craig Melvin's Cutest Moments With His Kids Before He Takes Over for Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' Show: Photos

Composite photo of Craig Melvin, Lindsay Czarniak and their kids.
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram

Before Craig Melvin takes over for Hoda Kotb, he's spending as much time as possible with his two kiddos.

By:

Dec. 22 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Craig Melvin is soaking up all of the family time he can!

Before taking over morning news anchor duties from Hoda Kotb when she departs Today in January, the journalist, 45, is making time for his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and his kids, Delano, 10 and Sybil, 8.

"We spend a fair amount of time just talking," he said in an interview earlier this year about connecting with his daughter as she grows up. "Or, it would be more accurate to say, I spend a fair amount of time listening — she's at a stage now where she loves sharing her thoughts.”

Melvin recently wrote a children's book — titled I'm Proud of You — which highlights how much he loves being a dad. "Like, when I wake up in the morning, part of the reason I work so hard is for you and your sister," he told his son during an interview on the morning show.

"Part of my motivation is to make the two of you proud. It's funny because before you two came along I was kind of beep bopping through life and then all of a sudden, I'm trying to be a good example," the broadcaster gushed over his brood.

As OK! previously reported, upon learning he would be taking the reins from Kotb, Melvin emphasized how "excited and grateful" he is for the opportunity. "This is the latest in a long line of blessings," he explained during a November broadcast of Today. "I talked to mom and dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."

Senior vice president of Today, Libby Leist, raved over Melvin taking on the position. "We are beyond thrilled to have Craig step into the co-anchor chair," she said in a statement. "He’s been an integral and beloved part of our family. From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at Today. And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm."

Scroll through to see Melvin's cutest moments with his kids!

craigmelvin
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram

The journalist and his brood were all smiles while wearing matching holiday pajamas.

craigmelvin
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram
Melvin and his two kiddos cozied up for the camera.

craigmelvinp
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram

The television personality and his spouse posed with their tots after a gymnastics meet.

craigmelvinnbc
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram

Melvin, Czarniak and their offspring dressed up as characters from The Adams Family for Halloween.

craigmelvinnbc
Source: @craigmelvinnbc/instagram

The NBC star's adorable kiddos looked excited for their first day of school.

Parents conducted the 2024 interview with Melvin.

