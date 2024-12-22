Super Dad! Craig Melvin's Cutest Moments With His Kids Before He Takes Over for Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' Show: Photos

"Part of my motivation is to make the two of you proud. It's funny because before you two came along I was kind of beep bopping through life and then all of a sudden, I'm trying to be a good example," the broadcaster gushed over his brood.

As OK! previously reported, upon learning he would be taking the reins from Kotb, Melvin emphasized how "excited and grateful" he is for the opportunity. "This is the latest in a long line of blessings," he explained during a November broadcast of Today. "I talked to mom and dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."