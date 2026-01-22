Comedian Craig Robinson Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Called Him 'Crying' After Mistaking Him for Michelle Obama’s Married Brother

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Robinson has had enough of the comparisons to Michelle Obama’s brother, who shares the same name. During the Thursday, January 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian, 54, disclosed a past dating disaster when an ex-girlfriend mistook him for the former first lady’s sibling. Co-host Jenna Bush Hager admitted that when she found out the actor was guest-starring on the show, she had to double-check which Craig Robinson her producers were talking about.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Craig Robinson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Do [people] ever get confused?” the mom-of-three asked. “There’s been one or two things. One time, I was dating a girl, and she called me up crying, thinking that I was the married Craig Robinson…” he revealed. “They had his name and my picture, talking about his wife and kids. That was a tricky one…I was kind of laughing through it.”

Michelle Obama's Brother Sends Comedian Craig Robinson a Surprise Video

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Craig Robinson has the same name as Michelle Obama's brother.

The podcast host sent him a surprise message to crush any awkwardness surrounding their shared name. “Hi, Craig Robinson. It’s the other Craig Robinson. Broadway, wow. Congrats on the show All Out. I hear that people are getting us mixed up, so why don’t we make the most of it,” Obama’s brother said. “Let’s have you host the ‘IMO’ podcast with my sister, Michelle Obama, and I’ll give Broadway a try. I would love to do that. Just let me know if that works. But seriously, congrats, man, really happy for us.”

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama's brother wants actor Craig Robinson to come on his podcast.

The Office alum was all smiles and applauded in amazement. “I would love to do something with Craig Robinson,” he exclaimed, while co-host Sheinelle Jones teased she “smell[s] a bromance.” “Thank you for that. That was amazing,” the actor concluded.

Craig Robinson Reflects on His Weight Loss

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Craig Robinson has been exercising to lose weight.

Earlier in the conversation, the comedian discussed his recent weight loss. “[I’ve been] working out. Intermittent fasting is the cheat code. And I stopped drinking alcohol,” he explained, noting he’s two-and-a-half years sober. Robinson recalled weighing himself “a lot” and using the scale as motivation to get in shape. “I was at a certain weight, and I was 30-something pounds above it. After this shock and depression, let me get into it,” he remembered.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Craig Robinson did not take Ozempic to help him shed pounds.