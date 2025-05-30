Craig Robinson's New Romance Revealed: Actor's Relationship With Girlfriend Tiffany Walker Is 'Really Comfortable and Warm'
Craig Robinson is in his era of love.
The Office actor is in the early stages of a romantic relationship with rising model and actress Tiffany Walker, OK! can exclusively reveal.
While the pair have fueled romance rumors by stepping out in public for date nights and daytime outings, a source confirms to OK! that Robinson and Walker are an official power couple.
Craig Robinson Dating Tiffany Walker
"Tiffany and Craig have been spending quality time together in Los Angeles. They were spotted holding hands on Hollywood Blvd while shopping for sneakers at Adidas, and shared dinner at Nobu Malibu and Crossroads Kitchen," the insider shares.
The confidant additionally notes: "They looked really comfortable and warm toward each other — smiling, laughing, with Craig being especially attentive and chivalrous."
How Did Craig Robinson Meet His New Girlfriend?
According to the source, Robinson and Walker "first connected at one of his stand-up comedy shows, where she even posted his performance on one of her Instagram carousal posts."
Not much has been made public about the Hot Tub Time Machine's dating life, though he previously shared a story about how one of his past romances came to an end.
Don't Get Craig Robinson Confused With Craig Robinson!
During a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2023, the Killing It actor and host Kelly Clarkson were discussing how there are multiple public figures with the same exact first and last name as him — including Michelle Obama's brother and NBCUniversal's Executive Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer.
The "Stronger" singer had pointed out the coincidence since they "both work for" the broadcast company, though the revelation appeared to be a sour point as it once cost Robinson his relationship.
The This Is the End star explained how he was "dating a girl one time" when she called him up "crying" because an article had used a photo of his face alongside a story about a different Craig Robinson who had been "divorced and remarried."
"She was my girlfriend at the time so she thought..." he continued, insinuating how the woman believed her boyfriend had been lying and unfaithful.
"I was just laughing and she was not. We broke up," Robinson admitted, claiming how the girl blew the situation way out of proportion.