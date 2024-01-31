10 Craziest Moments From the Grammys Over the Years: From Pink's Piano Performance to Jennifer Lopez's Outfit

Nicki Minaj earned different reactions from the public when she presented her exorcism-inspired performance of "Roman Holiday" at the 54th Grammy Awards. She posed in front of the cameras with a person dressed like a pope before appearing onstage, where her backup dancers "exorcised" her.

Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League, condemned her move and shared the community's reaction to her performance.

He said, "Perhaps the most vulgar was the sexual statement that showed a scantily clad female dancer stretching backwards while an altar boy knelt between her legs in prayer."

"None of this was by accident, and all of it was approved The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys. Wheter Minaj is possessed is surely an open question, but what is not in doubt is the irresponsibility of The Recording Academy. Never would they allow an artist to insult Judaism or Islam," Donohue continued.