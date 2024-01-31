OK Magazine
10 Craziest Moments From the Grammys Over the Years: From Pink's Piano Performance to Jennifer Lopez's Outfit

craziest moments from the grammys
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Adele's Comeback

adele swooned in peoples hearts with an acapella number
Source: MEGA

Adele, who underwent vocal cord surgery before the 2012 Grammy Awards, surprised the crowd when she performed "Rolling in the Deep" at the event.

Alicia Keys Offered a Two-Piano Performance

alicia keys offered a two piano performance
Source: MEGA

The audience at the 2019 Grammys went wild when Alicia Keys sat down between two pianos and played the instruments simultaneously. She disclosed she had always wanted to play two pianos before starting her performance, which included "Lucid Dreams," "Songs I Wish I Wrote," "Use Somebody" and "Doo-Wop (That Thing)."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Scandalous Performance

cardi b and megan thee stallion presented an nsfw number
Source: MEGA

Rap stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion completed the night of the 2021 Grammy Awards with a performance of their collaborative single "WAP." Before the show, host Trevor Noah warned viewers and taught them to tell their children that the song was "about giving a cat a bath."

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Kanye West's 'Famous' Track?

did taylor swift respond to kanye wests famous track

When Taylor Swift accepted the Album of the Year award for 1989, she delivered a speech that seemingly targeted Kanye West after the Yeezy founder released his track "Famous," which contained degrading lyrics about the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"[A]s the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice. I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," she told the crowd.

Jennifer Lopez Shocked Attendees of the 2000 Grammys

jennifer lopez shocked the attendees of the grammys
Source: MEGA

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez graced the 42nd Grammy Awards in a green sheer dress with a plunging neckline that set people's pulses racing. She did not bring home an award at that time, but she definitely got everyone's attention with her outfit.

Kanye West Stole the Spotlight From Beck

kanye west stole the spotlight from beck
Source: MEGA

Years after West interrupted Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2009, the "Jesus Is King" rapper did it again to Beck in 2015 after the artist beat Beyoncé for the Album of the Year award.

Lady Gaga Came Out of a Giant Egg

lady gaga came out of a giant egg

Instead of walking the red carpet, Lady Gaga asked performers to carry the giant egg where she came out before her "Born This Way" debut performance.

Nicki Minaj and Backup Dancers Executed an Exorcism

nicki minaj and backup dancers executed an exorcism

Nicki Minaj earned different reactions from the public when she presented her exorcism-inspired performance of "Roman Holiday" at the 54th Grammy Awards. She posed in front of the cameras with a person dressed like a pope before appearing onstage, where her backup dancers "exorcised" her.

Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League, condemned her move and shared the community's reaction to her performance.

He said, "Perhaps the most vulgar was the sexual statement that showed a scantily clad female dancer stretching backwards while an altar boy knelt between her legs in prayer."

"None of this was by accident, and all of it was approved The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys. Wheter Minaj is possessed is surely an open question, but what is not in doubt is the irresponsibility of The Recording Academy. Never would they allow an artist to insult Judaism or Islam," Donohue continued.

Pink Performed While in the Air

pink performed while on air

Pink was literally in the air at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010 as she marked her first aerial act at the ceremony — four months after sharing a similar performance on the VMAs stage.

She shocked everyone by using silk drapes to keep herself off the ground while singing "Glitter in the Air."

"I thought I was going to fall on my nude [bottom]," Pink said afterward.

Sofía Vergara Danced With Pitbull

sofia vergara danced with pitbull

Sofía Vergara and Pitbull shared the stage when they danced to the latter's track El Taxi during the 2016 Grammy Awards. She shared previews of their performance before the event.

