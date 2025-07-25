'This Is Shocking': 'Creep' Anthony Anderson Under Fire for Acting Inappropriately With Underage Lindsay Lohan in Resurfaced 2003 Interview — Watch

After the mom-of-one revealed she just moved in with Raven-Symoné, Anderson gifted her a pillow with his face on it.

"Now aside from entertaining me in your room and in your house, what gentleman will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?" Anderson asked, to which Lohan said, "No one. I don't have a boyfriend."

"Hmm...she's single and looking!" the actor declared, prompting Lohan to quickly add, "But I'm illegal for people that are old."

"Well, some men like 'em young, we ain't gonna mention no names, but, you know. I'm one of 'em," he shockingly confessed on-air.

As the chat concluded, the TV star said, "We're about to get our freak on."