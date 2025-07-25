or
'This Is Shocking': 'Creep' Anthony Anderson Under Fire for Acting Inappropriately With Underage Lindsay Lohan in Resurfaced 2003 Interview — Watch

Photo of Anthony Anderson and image of Anthony Anderson with Lindsay Lohan in 2003
Source: mega;SO Divine Productions

Social media users were taken back by the televised 2003 chat.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Anthony Anderson is under fire after his 2003 interview with Lindsay Lohan resurfaced amid promo for her new flick Freakier Friday.

The comedian was the guest host on The Sharon Osbourne Show when Lohan came on to chat about Freaky Friday. At the time, Anderson was 33 while the actress was just 17, but that didn't stop him from making inappropriate comments.

Anthony Anderson Touched Lindsay Lohan's Knee

creep anthony anderson under fire underage lindsay interview watch
Source: SO Divine Productions

Anthony Anderson told Lindsay Lohan she's 'grown up a lot' while touching her knee when she was 17.

At first, the two had a normal greeting, kissing each other on the cheek, but Anderson made things weird when he said, "You're sick and you just kissed me on the lips with tongue?"

"I didn't kiss you on the lips!" the Mean Girls lead, now 39, replied.

Things got even more inappropriate after the Black-ish alum, now 54, told Lohan, "My children and I loved you in The Parent Trap."

He then touched her knee and said, "You've grown up a whole lot since then."

The Comedian Tells Lindsay Lohan He Likes Younger Women

creep anthony anderson under fire underage lindsay interview watch
Source: SO Divine Productions

The comedian admitted to the actress that he likes younger women.

After the mom-of-one revealed she just moved in with Raven-Symoné, Anderson gifted her a pillow with his face on it.

"Now aside from entertaining me in your room and in your house, what gentleman will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?" Anderson asked, to which Lohan said, "No one. I don't have a boyfriend."

"Hmm...she's single and looking!" the actor declared, prompting Lohan to quickly add, "But I'm illegal for people that are old."

"Well, some men like 'em young, we ain't gonna mention no names, but, you know. I'm one of 'em," he shockingly confessed on-air.

As the chat concluded, the TV star said, "We're about to get our freak on."

Fans React to the Interview

creep anthony anderson under fire underage lindsay interview watch
Source: mega

The interview resurfaced as Lindsay Lohan promotes the 'Freaky Friday' sequel, 'Freakier Friday.'

Social media users were taken back by Anderson's behavior and also pointed out how he now has multiple sexual assault allegations against him.

"I cannot believe this isn’t AI. There’s nooooo way he thought that 'joke' out and said this on TV," one person tweeted. "And then to learn he’s also [sexually assaulted] 2-3 other young women during this time as well? How does he still have a career?????"

"Is it a rule that to be successful in Hollywood you have to be a complete creep?" asked another individual, while a third said, "This is shocking. Has anyone ever seen footage of him actually being funny btw?"

Allegations Against Anthony Anderson

creep anthony anderson under fire underage lindsay interview watch
Source: mega

The 'Law & Order' alum was accused of sexual assault by more than one woman.

The father-of-two has been accused of sexual assault by more than one woman.

In once instance, a female extra on the set of Hustle & Flow claimed he raped her in a trailer in 2004.

That same year, he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who alleged he made sexual comments toward her and assaulted her in the dressing room on the set of All About the Andersons.

In addition, he was investigated for sexual assault in 2018 — though all of the cases were dropped.

