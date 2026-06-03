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'Creepy' Dakota Johnson Under Fire as Jon Hamm Stops Her From Touching Actress' Ear in Resurfaced Clip: Watch

Image of Jon Hamm fought back against Dakota Johnson's mean-girl behavior at the junket for 2018's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' in a resurfaced clip that is going viral.
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm interuppted Dakota Johnson's odd behavior in a resurfaced interview.

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June 3 2026, Published 5:08 a.m. ET

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Jon Hamm came to the rescue of a young actress when Dakota Johnson taunted her in a viral clip that has resurfaced from the junket for their 2018 period drama Bad Times at the El Royale, which also starred Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth.

Johnson is seen sliding her finger through actress Cailee Spaeny's hoop earring while the actress attempts to pay attention to the interviewer without acting annoyed.

She is 20 while Johnson is 28.

Hamm pulls Johnson's arm away from her ear in a rescue move.

Then, Johnson starts feeling her own hoop earring.

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Dakota Johnson Didn't Stop The Taunt There

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Image of Dakota Johnson got handsy with costar Cailee Spaeny by sticking her finger through her hoop earring.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson got handsy with costar Cailee Spaeny by sticking her finger through her hoop earring.

Next, the clip cuts to Johnson saying, "Yeah, I'm a video honey."

Then, Spaeny takes issue with Johnson calling her "honey."

"Ooh, so I don't like that," Spaeny said. "It just feels weird, you saying 'honey,' like a video honey. Like, weird."

In response to the resurfaced clip, one commenter wrote, "Jon Hamm said not on my watch and literally saved that kid from getting her ear violated on live TV."

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Comments Side With Cailee Spaeny

Image of Cailee Spaeny was defended by social media users.
Source: MEGA

Cailee Spaeny was defended by social media users.

Another posted, "Not everything is sexual. Dakota put her finger through the 20-year-old girl’s hoop earring; Jon Hamm removed her hand because she was being distracting."

A third weighed in, saying, "Dakota Johnson is intensely unlikeable, with negative charisma in my opinion. Without the nepo connections, I simply cannot fathom her getting Hollywood roles. This is also a classic mean girl 'look at me' move, and creepy besides. I know Hamm has his own baggage, but he is in the right, here. She is gross."

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Things Escalate

Image of Dakota Johnson's teasing of costar Cailee Spaeny was relentless.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson's teasing of costar Cailee Spaeny was relentless.

Continuing the video honey line, Johnson keeps prying.

“Like I’m just a babe in the background? You don’t like that?” Johnson needled.

“No,” Spaeny responded.

“B----,” Johnson says.

“Don’t say that, please,” Spaeny responded.

“Do you know what bondage is?” Johnson questioned.

Spaeny begs for her to “please stop.”

“I was also naked,” Johnson continued. “I was actually wearing nudie lace underwear.”

Spaeny shot back, “I’m not responding anymore.”

Dakota Johnson's History of 'Mean-Girl' Behavior

Image of Dakota Johnson alluded to being iced out by Sydney Sweeney and costars during their 2024 film 'Madame Web.'
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson alluded to being iced out by Sydney Sweeney and costars during their 2024 film 'Madame Web.'

It's not the first time Johnson has been suspected of mean-girl behavior.

In 2024, Johnson revealed that three of her costars bonded on the set of Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor were also in the superhero thriller.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about their relationship, Johnson said, "It was very similar [to Madame Web's mentor-like relationship with the girls]. I adore them, and I think they're so talented, and it was so fun to have them around."

She continued, "The three of them really bonded. And then there was me."

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