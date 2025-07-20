ENTERTAINMENT Shocking Revelation: 'Criminal Minds' Season 18 Finale Unveils the Identity of the Disciple! Source: PARAMOUNT+ The Season 18 finale of 'Criminal Minds' revealed the Disciple's identity in a shocking twist.

Criminal Minds wrapped up its 18th season with a jaw-dropping twist, revealing the enigmatic "Disciple" controlling Elias Voit's sinister network from behind the scenes.

In an explosive finale, titled "The Disciple," streaming now on Paramount+, the series raises the stakes for Voit's story, indicating that his dark journey is far from over.

Source: PARAMOUNT+ 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' wrapped up its 18th season with a jaw-dropping twist

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In the Season 18 finale, all eyes are on Zach Gilford's character Elias Voit, better known as Sicarius, who has evolved from a remorseless murderer to a complex figure battling his past. This season, the audience glimpsed Voit's more human side, including his shocking history as a family man with a wife and two daughters.

Showrunner Erica Messer hinted at this transformation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating, "Those who might've been his biggest critics go on a journey this year of understanding and empathy that would not have existed in the season prior."

However, the episode tests those notions of redemption as Voit grapples with his identity after a catastrophic hospital massacre orchestrated by his network. At the center of the chaos is the elusive figure known as the Disciple, leaving viewers questioning Voit's involvement.

Source: PARAMOUNT+ The BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) ultimately uncovers the Disciple's identity.

Who is the Disciple?

The BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) ultimately uncovers the Disciple's identity: Tessa Lebrun, portrayed by Jordana Spiro. The BAU connects her name to earlier murders linked to Voit's network. Tessa claims to be the daughter of Cyrus Lebrun (Silas Weir Mitchell), Voit's sadistic mentor, but Voit insists he has no knowledge of her existence.

Tessa's Dark Past Unraveled

In a shocking flashback, we learn Tessa isn't Cyrus' daughter by birth; she was kidnapped and groomed by him for over two decades. As Rossi observes, "Cyrus didn't kidnap Tessa to satisfy his urges, but rather to replace Voit." Voit unknowingly set her free when he fatally poisoned Cyrus, giving Tessa the chance to escape and seize control of the network.

How Did Tessa Seize Power?

Post-escape, Tessa seeks vengeance on elderly men, using her knowledge of Voit's connections to infiltrate his criminal organization. After killing Voit's lawyer, Vincent Orlov (Brian White), for his betrayal, Tessa brands herself as the Disciple and takes over Voit's network, leading to the shocking hospital incident.

Source: PARAMOUNT+ Aimee Garcia plays Dr. Julia Ochoa.

Tessa's Master Plan

Although Tessa feels a familial bond with Voit, she aims to revive his bloodlust by subjecting him to violence. Her manipulative strategy includes using Dr. Julia Ochoa (Aimee Garcia) as bait to pull Voit back into the world of killing. However, the Barbinger of Chaos soon finds out that Voit isn't the same man he once was.

Voit's True Intentions Revealed

While Tessa believes she can bring out Voit's darker side, he cleverly feigns compliance. In a twist, he secretly plans to protect Dr. Ochoa and thwart Tessa's ambitions when the BAU launches a rescue mission. During the standoff, Voit ultimately confronts Tessa, declaring, "This is where you and I end," signaling he's not the monster she hoped to reignite.

Desperate, Tessa resists arrest but ultimately falls, while Voit grapples with his own demons. Notably, during an intense moment, he holds a gun to JJ (A.J. Cook) but cannot pull the trigger, revealing his struggle for redemption.

Source: PARAMOUNT+ Showrunner Erica Messer confirmed Voit will appear in every episode of Season 19.

What Happens to Voit Next?

In the aftermath, Voit faces arrest and is depicted in an interrogation setting. He confesses, "I did it, I did all of it," indicating his willingness to face justice for his crimes. Determined to confront his past, he finds himself on a prison bus to a facility in Virginia, haunted by the lingering question of his true nature.

As the bus rolls along, Voit experiences a chilling vision of violence that leaves viewers speculating about his fate. Showrunner Messer hints at more to come, saying, "You're going to see him in every episode of Season 19."

