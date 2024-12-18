Zach Gilford Shocks Fans With Photos of His Swollen Face After Experiencing Health Scare
Zach Gilford caught everyone off guard when he shared new photos of him looking unrecognizable via his Instagram Stories.
The actor, 42, shared three selfies on Tuesday, December 17, showing his face at three stages as his health scare progressed.
Gilford didn't reveal what caused the swelling to occur.
In the first picture, the Friday Night Lights star's eyelids were enlarged as his left eye was completely shut.
"Sooooooo... Yesterday was fun," the Criminal Minds: Evolution wrote over the photo.
In the second snapshot, Gilford, who was wearing a blue face mask, looked different as his whole face expanded even more.
"Good thing we wrapped @criminalminds last week," he wrote, referring to the TV series.
In the last post, Gilford appeared to look a little back to normal. "Thanks to all the nurses, doctors, and staff at @huntingtonhospital for coaxing my face back to normalcy," he wrote.
"...still a little ways to go," he added.
Gilford, who plays Elias Voit, a serial killer who has spent years building up his own roster of murderers and helping them with their crimes, has appeared in Criminal Minds since it began in 2022.
“I only signed a one-year deal,” he explained to Us Weekly about staying longer than anticipated. “And part way through the first season, [showrunner] Erica [Messer] said to me, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen. We haven’t figured out the end of the season, but we’ve decided we’re not going to kill you. We want to keep you around.’ So, I came back and was so happy to [do it].”
Gilford will return for Season 3, which wrapped filming earlier this month.
He also got the chance to sit in the director's chair this past year.
"My least favorite part of my job is between action and cut,” the Midnight Mass alum shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I love everything else about it. I love collaborating [and] being around people, but anytime I'm saying lines, I'm like, ‘No one's going to believe this. Everyone's going to figure me out. I'm a fraud.’”
"I think the challenge was just not knowing what I was doing. In the sense of I've never done it before and just having that humility, but also knowing I had so many people around me that I could rely on. And this is what I do with most things: I just work my a-- off. I prepped so much. I would go in on Saturdays to walk through sets and make sure I knew what I wanted to do. Because without fail, whatever you want to do when you get there, when it's time to do it, you're going to end up doing something else — whether it's because of actors having a different idea of how the scene should go or the light can't work the way you thought it would. And you just got to be able to roll with it," he continued.