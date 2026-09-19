Cristiano Ronaldo Lawsuit Attorney Disbarred Over Hacked Documents

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The attorney who represented a woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has been disbarred over his use of documents stolen from the soccer star’s legal team through hacking. The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously revoked Leslie Mark Stovall’s license in an order filed last week, concluding that his conduct in Kathryn Mayorga’s federal lawsuit against Ronaldo warranted the profession’s most severe disciplinary penalty.

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The Football Leaks Documents

Source: MEGA Leslie Mark Stovall had represented Kathryn Mayorga in her lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 and subsequently paid her $375,000 in hush money. Ronaldo denied the rape allegation, and a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2022. The Nevada State Bar accused Stovall of seeking stolen, attorney-client privileged material to pursue Mayorga’s case. According to its complaint, Stovall contacted the website Football Leaks to obtain documents that a federal judge later determined had been acquired by cyber-hacking.

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Source: MEGA The Nevada Supreme Court found that stolen privileged material had been improperly pursued and used.

The Bar argued that Stovall knew the material had been stolen from Ronaldo’s attorneys. Nevada law prohibits possessing such documents without permission. Stovall disputed that the documents were privileged. He also argued that the disciplinary complaint was filed too late and that sanctions previously imposed in federal court did not conclusively prove misconduct. The state Supreme Court rejected those arguments.

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Prior Discipline Weighed Against Stovall

Source: MEGA The court cited the attorney’s prior disciplinary history as an aggravating factor.

All seven justices signed the disbarment order, which cited Stovall’s record of 11 previous disciplinary offenses over several decades. The court also pointed to his “refusal to acknowledge the wrongful nature of the conduct,” noting that he continued to insist the records were not privileged and that every court reaching the opposite conclusion had been wrong. A three-member Southern Nevada Disciplinary Board had recommended disbarment in 2024. The panel warned that allowing Stovall’s actions to stand “would damage the legal system irreparably,” while treating his prior disciplinary history and refusal to accept wrongdoing as aggravating factors.

From Suspension to Permanent Disbarment

Source: MEGA The temporary suspension was replaced with permanent disbarment by the Nevada Supreme Court.