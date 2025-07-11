Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Stuns in Busty Bikini Photos
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, shared a slew of racy photos on Instagram while the couple vacationed in Mallorca, Spain.
The 31-year-old looked stunning as she posed in a red-hot bikini on a yacht. Kissy faces and all, Rodríguez could not have looked better with her bare face soaking up the sunshine.
Georgina Rodríguez in Pink Lace
In another steamy photo, the model took a selfie of her side profile as she sat beside several gray pillows. Rodríguez doubled up on her bikini tops by wearing two pink tops. The showstopper, though, would be her lacy, skin-tight bathing suit cover.
In many of the photos from her getaway, she wore a gorgeous diamond necklace, which could arguably be seen from a mile away — it was that sensational. She even opted to wear the sparkler while working out on the treadmill — a true Mariah Carey moment.
Georgina Rodríguez in White Summer Dress
Another photo from her Thursday, July 10, carousel showed the model as she posed in front of the bathroom mirror in skimpy black boy shorts and a bedazzled top.
In two other images, Rodríguez was dressed to impress in a classy white summer dress and tan wedges. One photo showed her standing beside a remarkable private jet, while the other featured her sitting inside a vehicle reading a book.
She also made sure to show off her massive diamond ring from Ronaldo, 40, who was included in several images. One of which, the couple, who have been exclusively dating since 2016, enjoyed an intimate moment in the hot tub.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Diogo Jota and André Silva's Funeral
Rodríguez and Ronaldo’s vacation comes days after Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, tragically died in a car crash in Portugal, where Ronaldo was born and raised.
Notably, Ronaldo was absent from the funeral for his former teammate on the Portuguese national soccer team. Although many could not fathom his decision not to honor Jota and his brother while they were laid to rest due to fear of creating a media frenzy, Ronaldo wrote a heartfelt statement on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Statement to Diogo Jota's Family
“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world,” he penned. “I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”