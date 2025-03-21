or
Cristiano Ronaldo Ridiculed for Not Yet Marrying Georgina Rodríguez After Soccer Star Said He Was Waiting for 'That Click' 3 Years Ago: 'Nonsense'

Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez
Source: NETFLIX

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez met in 2016.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Fans think Georgina Rodríguez deserves to be Cristiano Ronaldo's bride.

Social media users are calling out the legendary soccer star online after a clip from three years ago resurfaced of Ronaldo revealing why he hadn't married Rodríguez yet during a confessional interview for his lover's Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina.

cristiano ronaldo ridiculed not marrying georgina rodriguez waiting click
Source: NETFLIX

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez raise five kids together.

At the time, Rodríguez acknowledged how her family thinks the couple should have already tied the knot.

"They’re always joking about the wedding: 'When is the wedding?!'" she admitted in Spanish, translated into English, during an episode from Season 1 in 2022.

Source: @AsakyGRN/X
"Since Jennifer Lopez’s song 'El Anillo' came out, they started singing it to me, and well, it's not up to me," Rodríguez confessed of the hit track, which translates to "The Ring."

"I have it all, but where’s the ring?" Lopez sings in the song's chorus.

cristiano ronaldo ridiculed not marrying georgina rodriguez waiting click
Source: NETFLIX

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's baby boy, Angel, died during childbirth. His twin, Bella, survived.

Answering why he hasn't proposed, Ronaldo, 40, said he's "1,000 percent sure" he will marry Rodríguez one day.

"I always tell her: ‘When we get that click,'" the renowned athlete declared while making a snapping motion with his fingers. "Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month."

cristiano ronaldo ridiculed not marrying georgina rodriguez waiting click
Source: NETFLIX

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was waiting for 'that click' in his relationship with Georgina Rodríguez before getting married.

Now that it's been about three years since the couple's conversation, a video of their remarks resurfaced on X (formerly named Twitter), prompting criticism from fans after there's been no signs of a marriage in the duo's near future.

"9 years together and 3 children, but he's still waiting for the 'click?' God forbid," one person snubbed in reference to their 8-year-old daughter, Alana Martina, their 2-year-old girl Bella and her late twin, Angel, who devastatingly died during childbirth.

cristiano ronaldo ridiculed not marrying georgina rodriguez waiting click
Source: NETFLIX

Georgina Rodríguez said getting married isn't 'up to' her.

Rodríguez, 31, also helps raise Ronaldo's older children: 14-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and 7-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

"[Whether] he's protecting his assets or not, he shouldn't leave her hanging like that," someone else declared, as a third individual questioned: "What kind of nonsense is that? You got her pregnant and her taking on a step mum role before the age of 30 without that 'click'? Just say you don't want to marry her...its okay."

"It's crazy he hasn't get 'click' yet," a fourth fan noted, while a fifth X user stated: "He won’t marry her. I think he probably won’t marry anyone. It’s his personality. Maybe it’s some unconscious thing saying 'don’t do it.' Whatever."

Rodríguez and Ronaldo have been going strong since 2016, when they met while the brunette beauty was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain.

