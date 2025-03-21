Cristiano Ronaldo Ridiculed for Not Yet Marrying Georgina Rodríguez After Soccer Star Said He Was Waiting for 'That Click' 3 Years Ago: 'Nonsense'

Social media users are calling out the legendary soccer star online after a clip from three years ago resurfaced of Ronaldo revealing why he hadn't married Rodríguez yet during a confessional interview for his lover's Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina.

At the time, Rodríguez acknowledged how her family thinks the couple should have already tied the knot.

"They’re always joking about the wedding: 'When is the wedding?!'" she admitted in Spanish, translated into English, during an episode from Season 1 in 2022.