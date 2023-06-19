Christy Carlson Romano Admits She 'Hasn't Tried' to Get Shia LaBeouf on the 'Even Stevens' Podcast: 'We Haven't Spoken in Decades'
Now that Christy Carlson Romano is focusing on revisit the past in her podcast, "Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano," in addition to the new Even Stevens focused podcast, "The Coogan Chronicles," she isn't opposed to sitting down with her former costar Shia LaBeouf.
"It's so funny. Shia and I haven't spoken in decades, so I actually don't know if we see eye to eye. I hope we're cool," the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Emergen-C Crystals, the waterless vitamin-C packets provide a popping, fizzling noise once on your tongue, leaving you longing for yesteryear and with a stronger immune system.
"Here's what is important to note: we haven't tried to get Shia on the Even Stevens podcast — and maybe we should because he's so chaotic he might actually show up," she quips. "Who knows? Generally, our cast has been a very tight-knit family over the years, and we all keep tabs on each other, like a real family does. We've thrown reunions, and Shia came to a couple of those when he could make it. Families grow in different places, and sometimes you don't hear from relatives for a long time. We're all giving him as much time and space as he needs and we don't want to pressure him to come on — that's not what our goal is."
On the new podcast, creator Matt Dearborn brought up a reboot idea where Ren (Romano) and Alan Twitty (played by A.J. Trauth) were married. "He was like, 'We pitched that,' but that is definitely not going to happen because Even Stevens was a popular show, but it wasn't as popular as Lizzie McGuire," the star says. "I don't think Even Stevens will ever get a reboot because it wasn't a ratings juggernaut. It was a niche show, and that's why it stands the test of time in all of our minds as we grow up because we're like, 'That was a funny show.' When you look back on it, it was funny on a bunch of different levels. It was a great show, but I don't know if it needs a reboot. I think Kim Possible needs a reboot!"
However, if Disney approached the mom-of-two for an Even Stevens reboot, she would be all in. "Of course! I would always try my best to do it. Even with the live action Kim Possible, I lent myself for a cameo. I had to fly to Canada, and I did whatever I could to support them," she shares.
- Christy Carlson Romano Taken Aback At Shia LaBeouf's New Look While On Set Of Latest Movie — See Photos
- Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Being Part Of The 'Broken System' As A Child Star: 'I've Been Through Trauma'
- 'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Admits There's A 'Sibling Rivalry' Between Her & Former On-Screen Brother Shia LaBeouf
In the meantime, Romano is excited about teaming up with Emergen-C Crystals, as she was one of the most prominent stars in the '00s. "I've been so blessed to work with companies I truly admire, and Emergen-C is no different. It's been in my life for decades. I was on the set of Even Stevens, and I'd be working a lot. I have this fond memory of our medic who would always hand me Emergen-C. It's just a wonderful supplement to have when you need additional immune support," she notes.
"For someone who is younger, that was really important. I had this deep connection to the brand without even knowing it," she continues. "When they told me about this new amazing product, the Emergen-C Crystals, which is the most amazing throwback ever because it doesn't require water and you can have your on the go lifestyle and get what you need from this product that you know and love. I was like, 'Sign me up!' I'll talk about anything that's a throwback moment, and this is the quintessential throwback moment."
If someone is feeling under the weather, two sticks are equivalent to 10 oranges. "It's all about making good habits in 2023 and taking more Emergen-C so I don't get sick," she says.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!