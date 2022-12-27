REVIEWS: What Critics Said About Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman’s 'Harmony' Off-Broadway

STAGE AND CINEMA:

I can’t remember the last time I have been so entranced with a new musical.

And while Harmony may be having its New York premiere in the Off-Broadway house that brought us the Yiddish version ofFiddler on the Roof, I’ll eat my kishkes if this winner doesn’t go to Broadway.

ComposerBarry Manilow and librettist/lyricist Bruce Sussman’s entertaining, surprisingly melancholic new musical depicts the real-life story of the all-male singing ensemble, the Comedian Harmonists.

Manilow’s music is both reminiscent of this vocal group while being breathtakingly original for a musical.

Sussman’s lyrics and uniquely structured book — crafted like a memory play — are entertaining and emotionally moving. He avoids false enthusiasm that most traditional musicals try to pass off as art, and instead focuses on the beauty to be found in honesty and realism, which rarely co-exists with musical theater.

Manilow’s lovingly crafted score, a major draw, is a well-balanced mix of modern and period elements marked by his signature style.

Some numbers are fun and catchy, some are beautiful plays on traditional Hebrew music, and others are compelling torch songs.

I applaud Harmony as it captures the group’s journey in two contrasting acts. The first is in an old-school styled, lushly produced Rogers and Hart-esque American musical full of hope, love, friendship, humor, catchy music, and a touch of slapstick (although devastation is foreshadowed throughout).

It’s a bold choice to end a musical with a tear-shedding confessional, a risky move that had some people upset back in the eighties when Sondheim and Lapine’s Into the Woods’ second act left them devastated; and look how often that musical is produced now. But Harmony is about truth, and proudly reminds us how hatred and greed lead to horrible leaders (sound familiar?).

National treasure Chip Zien plays our narrator, Rabbi as an older man, with endearing warmth and boundless effervescence.

Seeing Danny Kornfield and Zien side by side as the Rabbis is a testament to Jamibeth Margolis’s casting. Kornfield’s amazing performance and wonderful voice are most memorable. As Lesh, Steven Telsey’s on-point comedic timing and sweet, earnest charm make him an easy audience favorite. As Biberti, Sean Bell‘s powerful, deep-bellied bass adds rich consonance. Eric Peters can damn well sing all night in a solo show and I would be first in line — what a gorgeously strong tenor. As Chopin, Blake Roman gets one of the best ballads of the night, “In This World”, and my god what a voice.Mathew Mucha filled in remarkably well (never doubt an understudy!).

I suppose Harmony may have its detractors — those who scoff, “I come to the theater to forget my troubles.” Don’t listen to them. It is so very easy to fall in love with this musical.