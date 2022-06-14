OK Magazine
Crochet All Day: Inside Summer's Hottest Knitwear Trend — Shop Now

crochet
Source: Getty Images
Jun. 14 2022

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Crochet all day!

Dubbed the “it” trend for spring earlier this year by L’Officiel, the groovy ‘70s knit has made a 2020s comeback, remaining steadfast through the seasons to become a summer must-have, appearing on Spring/Summer 2022 runways, the pages of Vogue and even on stars like Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

From dresses to cute hats, here are three star-studded ways to rock crochet all season long.

Source: @whowhatwear/Instagram
  • Classic Tops
  • Accessories
  • Dress To Impress

Classic Tops

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The most straightforward — and ‘70s — way to rock this trend is simple: rocking a cute, vintage-inspired crochet top. Seen on celebrities like Sweeney and Camila Cabello, retro crochet shirts — especially when cropped — are effortlessly cool and summery.

top
Source: Shopbop

Sea+’s Hayden Crochet Halter Neck Tank retails for $276.50 at shopbop.com.

croptop
Source: Ssense

KIJUN’s SSENSE Exclusive Green Diamond Crochet Tank Top retails for $142 at ssense.com.

Accessories

Source: @vogue/Instagram

Looking to add a pop of boho softness to your summer wardrobe? Look no further than crochet accessories. Whether you reach for a cute, mushroom-inspired hat like Emily Ratajkowski or Hailey Bieber, who notably rocked the trend in Vogue last summer, or accessorize with a cute purse, crochet details are a perfect way to infuse any look with an effortlessly beachy ‘70s vibe.

bag
Source: Shopbop

Arizona Love’s Raffia Bag retails for $178 at shopbop.com.

fruitbag
Source: Shopbop

Staud’s Fruit Crochet Anita Bucket Bag retails for $395 at shopbop.com.

hat
Source: Lack of Color

Lack of Color’s Island Bucket hat retails for $79 at lackofcolor.com.

hat
Source: Bloomingdales

Ganni’s Cotton Crochet Bucket Hat retails for $135 at bloomingdales.com.

Dress To Impress

Source: @chloebailey/Instagram

If nautical nonsense — and style — is something you wish, reach for a seaside-inspired, wide-knit gown like Chloe Bailey. Talk about saying “ahoy” to a fashionable summer!

crochet
Source: Bloomingdales

Cult Gaia’s Yaro Knit Dress Swim Cover-Up retails for $328 at bloomingdales.com.

crochet
Source: Shopbop

PQ Swim’s Joy Lace Cover Up retails for $154 at shopbop.com.

