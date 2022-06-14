Crochet All Day: Inside Summer’s Hottest Knitwear Trend — Shop Now
Crochet all day!
Dubbed the “it” trend for spring earlier this year by L’Officiel, the groovy ‘70s knit has made a 2020s comeback, remaining steadfast through the seasons to become a summer must-have, appearing on Spring/Summer 2022 runways, the pages of Vogue and even on stars like Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.
From dresses to cute hats, here are three star-studded ways to rock crochet all season long.
Classic Tops
The most straightforward — and ‘70s — way to rock this trend is simple: rocking a cute, vintage-inspired crochet top. Seen on celebrities like Sweeney and Camila Cabello, retro crochet shirts — especially when cropped — are effortlessly cool and summery.
Accessories
Looking to add a pop of boho softness to your summer wardrobe? Look no further than crochet accessories. Whether you reach for a cute, mushroom-inspired hat like Emily Ratajkowski or Hailey Bieber, who notably rocked the trend in Vogue last summer, or accessorize with a cute purse, crochet details are a perfect way to infuse any look with an effortlessly beachy ‘70s vibe.
Dress To Impress
If nautical nonsense — and style — is something you wish, reach for a seaside-inspired, wide-knit gown like Chloe Bailey. Talk about saying “ahoy” to a fashionable summer!