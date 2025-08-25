David and Cruz Beckham Spread Their Legs as They Flash Their Speedos in Racy Photos Amid Family Drama
Cruz Beckham and his dad, David Beckham, are back in the spotlight — this time thanks to a bold Speedo snap that had social media buzzing.
In an Instagram post, the father-son duo lounged on a luxury boat, spreading their legs wide while showing off their swimwear in shots that quickly made the rounds online.
Cruz stared down at his abs while flaunting a bright blue bottom, leaving very little to the imagination. Meanwhile, David, 50, kept it classic in black Speedos as he flashed a grin beside his son.
Fans wasted no time filling up the comments section.
“🔥🔥ok i zoomed,” one follower admitted, while another quipped, “Why is it so huge 😍 I love how you give us what we want 😍.”
A third added, “No one does it like the Beckhams!!”
Someone else joked, “🥵 like father like son 🔥,” while another simply begged, “More Speedos, please.”
In another set of pics, Cruz cozied up to his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, while strolling through a garden filled with flowers.
Jackie wore a striped polo, denim pants and flip-flops, while Cruz sported a cowboy hat, red Converse and a brown long-sleeved shirt as he leaned in close to her cheek.
Cruz also gave fans a peek into family life, posting a video of himself joking around with his 14-year-old sister, Harper, while serving pizza, and later trying out a pasta-making class with his older brother Romeo, 22.
These racy getaway pics dropped right in the middle of never-ending family tension.
The drama traces back to Brooklyn and Romeo, after the latter reportedly dated the former's alleged ex Kim Turnbull.
According to reports, Cruz chose to distance himself from Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, after the couple asked him to stop adding to the noise.
Brooklyn and Nicola had allegedly reached out to David, wife Victoria, Romeo, and Cruz with a warning — either stop leaking negative stories to the press or communication would be cut off completely.
The couple, insiders said, wanted the feud to end because they see it as “counterproductive” and hoped the focus could shift back to “both families’ accomplishments.”
Still, the olive branch didn’t stick.
Cruz fired off a streak of heated Instagram Notes, which he later deleted.
The youngest Beckham brother unleashed pointed messages like, "Ur a d--- now 😢," "You’re a fraud," "Instant karma gonna get you," "People notice," and "Ur dead to me."
He also wrote, "Oh, it’s Stockholm syndrome," "B----- inbreds" and "Whole family o’ c----."
Nicola’s friend Rebecca then came to her defense on August 14, slamming the famous couple. She accused David and Victoria of “planting fake press to make [Nicola] look bad in the public eye.”
“The moment they couldn't control everything, they lost it,” she claimed. “I've known [Nicola] for years; she's genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don't know the REAL story, don't come here talking c---.”
Rebecca doubled down, adding, “And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it's because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”
She went as far as calling the Beckham household “toxic.”