BREAKING NEWS
6 Things to Know About Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend Kim Turnbull

Source: MEGA/@kim_turnbull/Instagram

According to reports, Beckham brothers Brooklyn and Romeo are not on speaking terms because of the latter's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

April 11 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Kim Turnbull Comes From a Family of Artists

Source: MEGA

Kim Turnbull works as a DJ.

Born and raised in London, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, grew up surrounded by her creative family members.

Her father, Johnny Turnbull, and uncle Alex Turnbull worked together in the British band 23 Skidoo and co-founded the hip-hop label Ronin Production in 1990. Aside from music, Alex also pursued a career in the film industry, directing and writing the 2011 documentary Beyond Time: William Turnbull.

Kim's grandfather William Turnbull was a famed sculptor and painter, while her grandmother Kim Lim was also a celebrated sculptor.

She Is a Model and a DJ

Source: @kim_turnbull/Instagram

Kim Turnbull's father co-founded a U.K. hip-hop label.

Like her father and uncle, Kim has also ventured into the music industry as a DJ. So far, she has performed at different venues in London for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Christian Louboutin.

"I was practicing every day during Covid, and then one day I started getting offered jobs," she told Culted in 2022. "I realized, 'Oh – I can actually make money from doing something I enjoy and feels like fun’ which was mad!"

As a model, she has worked with different fashion brands over the years, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Ellesse.

Kim Turnbull Has Thousands of Followers on Instagram

Source: @kim_turnbull/Instagram

Kim Turnbull shares sizzling photos of herself on Instagram.

Kim runs her Instagram page, @kim_turnbull, which has 62,200 followers as of press time. She often posts photos of her work and adventures on the social media platform to keep her fans updated about her life.

Romeo Beckham

Kim Turnbull Has Been Dating Romeo Beckham Since November 2024

Source: @kim_turnbull/Instagram

Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham have been sharing glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

Kim and Romeo first sparked dating rumors in October 2024 after they were spotted on lunch dates and dog walks around London at the time. They officially confirmed their relationship in early November 2024 when Romeo uploaded a picture of himself kissing her hand on his Instagram Story.

On Valentine's Day 2025, Romeo shared their photos alongside the caption, "I love you so much 🤍."

Kim Turnbull Dated Romeo Beckham's Brother Brooklyn a Few Years Ago

Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz skipped Victoria Beckham's fashion show, which Kim Turnbull attended.

According to a TMZ report, Romeo and Brooklyn are feuding because of Kim. A source said the brunette beauty previously had a romantic connection with David and Victoria Beckham's firstborn child, who is now married to Nicola Peltz.

The news outlets noted that Brooklyn and Nicola are questioning Kim's intentions when it comes to dating Romeo.

She Was Previously in a Relationship With Madonna's Son

Source: MEGA

Kim Turnbull was previously linked to Rocco Ritchie.

In 2016, Kim reportedly dated Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son Rocco Ritchie. Their relationship fizzled out soon after.

