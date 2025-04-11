6 Things to Know About Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend Kim Turnbull

Like her father and uncle, Kim has also ventured into the music industry as a DJ. So far, she has performed at different venues in London for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Christian Louboutin.

"I was practicing every day during Covid, and then one day I started getting offered jobs," she told Culted in 2022. "I realized, 'Oh – I can actually make money from doing something I enjoy and feels like fun’ which was mad!"

As a model, she has worked with different fashion brands over the years, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Ellesse.