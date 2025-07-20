Crystal Hefner Ditches Hefner Name and Reclaims Her Identity: 'I Feel Grounded and Whole’
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, has decided to drop the Playboy founder's last name, revealing that she finally feels ready to let go of her past.
On Thursday, July 17, Crystal shared her choice to return to her maiden name, Harris, eight years after Hugh's death.
"The truth is, it was far more personal and complex than that," Crystal explained to a news outlet. "Holding onto that name wasn't about fame — it was about survival."
The model, who married Hugh in 2012, has faced scrutiny over her decision to keep the Hefner name after his passing. "There's always been a lot of noise around why I kept the Hefner name. I had so many people assuming it was for attention or clout," she noted.
Crystal, 39, emphasized that the journey to reclaim her identity was not an easy one. "When you go through something as intense and all-consuming as that chapter of my life, you don't just snap your fingers and reinvent yourself," she said.
She added: "You have to peel back the layers, face the trauma, and slowly come back to who you really are."
Reflecting on her experience, she said, "I didn't realize how much of myself I had lost. The name wasn't a spotlight — it was a shadow I lived under for years while I worked through everything that came with it."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although there were moments she considered changing her name sooner, Crystal explained, "I wasn't emotionally ready. I had to reclaim me first, and that took time, strength, and a lot of clarity."
Now, she feels the timing is right to make this significant change. "I'm finally in a place where I feel grounded, whole, and at peace. Changing my name isn't about erasing the past — it's about reclaiming my identity," she said.
Calling the legal name change a "huge step," Crystal noted it holds both "emotional" and "symbolic" significance. "It represents closure, clarity and the choice to move forward in alignment with who I've become," she explained. "It's shedding a name that once defined me and stepping into a version of myself that feels completely free, authentic, and strong."
Though she will always cherish her past, Crystal asserted, "That time in my life has passed. I'm ready for what's next."
Looking ahead, Crystal shared her plans for a spring 2026 wedding with fiancé James Ward. "Somewhere near the ocean," she said. "We haven't finalized all the details yet, but we're taking our time and enjoying the process."
While the upcoming marriage isn't the primary reason for her name change, she believes it aligns with an exciting new chapter. "I'm keeping my [last] name. I'm keeping my identity," she stated firmly.
"My relationship with James is rooted in mutual love and respect, not tradition for tradition's sake. I know who I am, and that's not changing," Crystal concluded, solidifying her commitment to authenticity and self-discovery.