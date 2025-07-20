Crystal Hefner Ditches Hefner Name and Reclaims Her Identity: 'I Feel Grounded and Whole’

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, has decided to drop the Playboy founder's last name, revealing that she finally feels ready to let go of her past.

On Thursday, July 17, Crystal shared her choice to return to her maiden name, Harris, eight years after Hugh's death.

"The truth is, it was far more personal and complex than that," Crystal explained to a news outlet. "Holding onto that name wasn't about fame — it was about survival."