10 Revelations Made About the Playboy Mansion: From Shocking Group S-- to Old Men's Hookups With Youngsters
70-Year-Old Men Hooked Up With Younger Women
Jenny McCarthy became the latest model to speak up about the Playboy Mansion's dark secrets, including witnessing old men looking for younger women to hook up with.
Speaking during the March 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she revealed the details about the R-rated activities and the parties that included "only hot women and the ugliest dudes."
"There was so much, still, s-- going on with gross celebrities in the grotto areas and stuff like that," she said. "Unfortunately, for every 20 guys, it was one girl. So the guys were just in heaven. But also the guys were over 70 years old. Oh God, they were like, really, really old. It was like viagra central."
Hugh Hefner's Widow Spoke Up About the Playboy Mansion's Rules
In her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, revealed the unspoken rules they had to follow after moving to the Playboy Mansion.
They needed to constantly adore Hugh as the house's No. 1 rule, while rule No. 2 was about the ladies undergoing plastic surgery to become "competitive."
"I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me. I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice," Crystal said. "My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth."
Drugs Notoriously Existed Inside the Playboy Mansion
Hugh's executive assistant in the 1970s and 1980s, Lisa Loving Barrett, learned about his boss' term to call drugs: "thigh openers." The late American publisher reportedly offered Holly Madison quaaludes during their first meeting, but she declined to take one.
Sondra Theodore, Hugh's ex-girlfriend, called him a prolific drug user who could not stop buying and consuming substances.
Several Women Suffered From Abuse
The 2022 documentary Secrets of Playboy unearthed more disturbing stories about the life the models had inside the Playboy Mansion. Filmmaker Alexandra Dean interviewed more than 100 people who had been connected to Hugh's place, and most of them spoke about the culture of abuse and violence they witnessed and experienced.
One woman accused Hugh and his friends of drugging actress Linda Lovelace before forcing her to have intercourse with a dog. Other people revealed in the documentary that Hugh also did something with his pet.
Former Playboy "bunny mother" P.J. Masten also claimed Don Cornelius kidnapped and sexually assaulted two bunnies, calling the incident the "most horrific story" she had ever heard.
"This story is the story of a massive cleanup that never hit the press. These two young girls got in his Rolls-Royce, went up to his house and we didn't hear from them for three days. We couldn't figure out where they were," she continued.
One of the women called and had them picked up by Playboy's head of security, Joe Piastro. He reportedly found them "bloodied, battered and drugged."
"They were tied up and bound. There were wooden objects that they were sodomized with and [one sister] could hear [the] other sister being brutalized. It was horrible, horrible," P.J. added.
Hugh Hefner Had an Insatiable Sexual Appetite
Elsewhere in the documentary series, Sondra opened up about Hugh's s-- addiction, claiming he always demanded to make love with a group of models five nights a week.
"You couldn't satisfy him. He wanted more and more and more," she revealed, adding, "They had a protocol. He liked to direct and you didn't segue away from it because you could tell it irritated him."
- Crystal Hefner Denies Changing Hugh Hefner's Will, Says His Son Marston and Holly Madison Made the Claims to 'Sabotage' Her
- 'She Might Be a Master Manipulator': Crystal Hefner May Have Influenced Hugh Hefner to Change His Will, Claims His Son Marston
- Crystal Hefner Denies Holly Madison's Claim That She Called Off Wedding to Hugh Hefner Because She 'Was Unhappy With the Prenup'
Revenge P--- Was There
Hugh's exes — P.J., Sondra and Holly — all spoke about the revenge p--- hidden within the mansion after the magazine mogul demanded all s-- to be filmed regardless of his participation or not.
According to a butler, the tapes were kept inside a library in his office, which only he and his longtime executive secretary, Mary O'Connor, could access.
"When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds. And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women. You pass them around. It was just gross," Holly said.
Children Were Also Present at the Playboy Mansion
Secrets of Playboy also dropped the shocking revelation about children growing up inside the property. Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Hefner's personal doctor, disclosed she was raised in the mansion after her parents split. She even wrote a book, Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion, in 2005, detailing her whole experience.
"I had a room there and he encouraged me to see the mansion as a second home and for that I'm very grateful," Jennifer said. "As I grew up into my teens, of course that was the only world I ever knew. For me, I think now having some perspective, I can see some of the situations weren't appropriate for a child but at the time I didn't know any different."
Living in the Playboy Mansion Felt Like a Cult
Holly was kept from the outside world, and so were the other women at the Playboy Mansion. She described the living situation as "cult-like," saying they were gaslit all the time.
"Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there," she said. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday."
Hugh reportedly paid the women weekly, so they did not have to leave the mansion and go to work.
Hugh Hefner's Weird Diet Revealed
Stefan Tetenbaum, who worked as Hefner's personal valet from 1978 to 1981, unveiled what Hugh's diet look like.
"He drank around 35, 40 Pepsis a day. I had to wrap them in a special red napkin according to the instructions," Tetenbaum claimed. "He ate mostly M&Ms, two or three pounds a day, and red licorice."
Women Suffered Due to the Playboy Costume
Playboy clubs notably presented women in Playboy costumes. However, P.J. divulged the negative effects of the outfit to the women.
"A lot of girls had kidney infections because we were cinched in," she shared. "We used to go into the ladies' room and take our shoes off — which were encrusted with blood — and stick [our feet] in the toilet bowl and keep flushing it. It was like a whirlpool to get the swelling down and hope that your shoes could fit."
Susanne Singer alleged that no one could breathe if they gained five pounds.