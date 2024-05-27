10 Revelations Made About the Playboy Mansion: From Shocking Group S-- to Old Men's Hookups With Youngsters

Jenny McCarthy became the latest model to speak up about the Playboy Mansion's dark secrets, including witnessing old men looking for younger women to hook up with.

Speaking during the March 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she revealed the details about the R-rated activities and the parties that included "only hot women and the ugliest dudes."

"There was so much, still, s-- going on with gross celebrities in the grotto areas and stuff like that," she said. "Unfortunately, for every 20 guys, it was one girl. So the guys were just in heaven. But also the guys were over 70 years old. Oh God, they were like, really, really old. It was like viagra central."