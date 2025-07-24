Cynthia Jade Defies Gravity During Bouncy Trampoline Session
Cynthia Jade beats gravity in a fun yet tantalizing video!
The 29-year-old curvy model had fans doing double-takes after she shared a thrilling clip on TikTok.
Cynthia Jade Leaps Into the Air
Jade went out for some fun in the sun. However, instead of her usual bikini-clad sessions at the beach, she tested out a gravity-defying jumping station at an amusement park.
The influencer was dressed for fun and full of energy in a tight white top with a plunging neckline, which she paired with matching shorts.
In the video, Jade soared high into the air with each bounce, flashing a fearless smile as she embraced the adrenaline rush.
However, what seemingly caught the attention of her viewers was her busty display. With each jump, she proved once again that she knows how to turn even a simple moment into pure entertainment.
A Scary Yet Fun Moment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the caption, Jade revealed she felt “scared” while doing the fun activity. Although, despite the fear, the model seemed like she had so much fun.
Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts about the video.
“Those straps are under some pressure,” noted one follower.
“I’m on season 3 of this,” added another admirer, while a third user wrote.
‘Trying Pickles’
On the same day, Jade ate some pickles at the Renaissance Faire. She documented the experience in a video posted on TikTok.
The internet star was accompanied by her friends, who also enjoyed the crunchy snack at the medieval event. Before eating, they held out their pickles and said “cheers.”
The camera zoomed in on one of Jade’s friends, who according to her, was “wasting no time” eating her pickle.
Jade then showed off the pickle as she said, “Not bad.”
In an Instagram share, Jade dropped several sizzling pool snaps, which showed her love for pickles.
She captioned the share: “I can’t get enough…….. of the love of my life 🥒.”
A follower commented, “Should be sponsored by the top pickle brand for advertising.”
The second fan noted, “Can I get that half pickle plz,” to which Jade responded, “Only if you promise we can share a few lol? Cause half of one isn’t enough for me.”