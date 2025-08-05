NEWS Cynthia Jade Reveals Her Grossest OnlyFans Request EVER — And It Involved Pickles Source: Cynthia Jade Cynthia Jade Reveals Her Grossest OnlyFans Request EVER OK! Staff Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Cynthia Jade has never been one to shy away from the weird, wild, or emotional sides of her job. Whether it’s opening up about her success, sharing quirky personal moments, or getting real about the challenges of adult content creation, the 29-year-old model has built a massive fanbase by being as honest as she is unfiltered. But even Jade has limits—and one particular fan request pushed those boundaries to the absolute edge. It wasn’t just strange. It was stomach-turning, wildly specific, and came with a jaw-dropping price tag that made her pause. For someone who’s seen and heard it all, even she had to take a beat before deciding how to handle it.

The Most Insane OnlyFans Request That Stunned Cynthia Jade

Source: Cynthia Jade Cynthia Jade has a deep love for pickles... but not that deep.

In a recent candid reveal, Jade shared the grossest custom request she’s ever received on OnlyFans. A fan once offered her a jaw-dropping $10,000 to eat an entire jar of pickles—and then vomit it back up on camera. Even for someone as open-minded and experienced as Jade, the request was an instant no. Not only was the offer downright revolting, it would’ve violated OnlyFans’ Terms of Service, which prohibit content involving vomiting, bodily functions, or anything that falls into the “extreme fetish” category.

Cynthia Jade’s Love for Pickles

Source: Cynthia Jade Cynthia Jade recently snacked on a pickle at a fair.

The irony? Jade genuinely loves pickles. Fans who’ve followed her for a while know it’s not just a random snack choice — it’s a full-on obsession. She’s posted a TikTok video of her pickle-tasting at a Renaissance Faire, and she once shared a playful set of Instagram photos lounging in a pool, orange bikini on, jar of pickles in hand. “I can’t get enough…….. of the love of my life 🥒,” she captioned the post. Fans flooded the comments with admiration and jokes, including one user who said, “Should be sponsored by the top pickle brand for advertising.” Another chimed in, “Can I get that half pickle plz,” to which Jade cheekily replied, “Only if you promise we can share a few lol? Cause half of one isn’t enough for me.”

From Stay-at-Home Mom to Millionaire Creator

Source: Cynthia Jade Cynthia Jade knows where to draw the line.

Jade launched her OnlyFans career in February 2023 as a stay-at-home mom. Since then, she’s skyrocketed to the top of the platform, now pulling in nearly $1.2 million per month and having earned over $10 million in just two years. She’s known for her steamy, polished content, but just as importantly, for her willingness to speak openly about the weirder and more challenging parts of the job. Whether it’s setting personal boundaries or navigating odd fan encounters, Jade is a firm believer that every creator needs to know where to draw the line, no matter how much money is on the table.

Buying Her Dream Home and More

Source: Cynthia Jade Cynthia Jade started her creator career in 2023.