Cynthia Nixon Shades Donald Trump as She Recalls Him Presenting Her Emmy Trophy: 'He Was Certainly Not President Then'

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Cynthia Nixon just grasped an opportunity to throw a little subtle shade Donald Trump's way during her appearance at the Emmys on Monday, September 14. The actress made the comment during a red carpet interview, and the exchange later began circulating online.

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The First Time 'SATC' Won an Emmy Was Life-Changing

Source: HBO/YOUTUBE Cynthia Nixon starred in 'S-- and the City.'

Speaking to Variety before the ceremony, Nixon was asked if there was an "Emmy memory" she particularly cherished from back when S-- and the City — which ran from 1998 to 2004 — was nominated. "I think the first time we won Best Comedy was — I mean, we thought we'd died and gone to heaven," the actress replied. The award she was referring to was the Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, which the show won in 2001. SATC went on to win another six Emmy awards and was nominated a whopping 54 times total.

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Cynthia Nixon Subtly Shades Donald Trump

Source: VARIETY/X Cynthia Nixon spoke to Variety about the Emmys.

During the same interview, Nixon was also asked about her speech for when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series in 2004 for her portrayal of the no-nonsense Miranda Hobbes. "Do you remember who presented the award?" one of the reporters asked her. "Donald Trump," she deadpanned. "The president of the United States," the reporter continued. "He wasn't president then..." Nixon butted in, "Definitely not. He was certainly not president then, yes."

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Cynthia Nixon recalls Donald Trump presenting her with the #Emmys award for best actress for "Sex and the City":



"He was certainly not president then, yes."



CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live is streaming now with an All Access subscription. https://t.co/9ZZjbuztdz pic.twitter.com/x4hK7XAdI9 — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026 Source: VARIETY/X

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Cynthia Nixon's Political Career

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Cynthia Nixon is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

Though Nixon's retort was extremely subtle, the subtext was made evident by her outspoken political stance. The star previously ran for governor of New York as a Democrat, losing her primary in September 2018, per the BBC, and has never been shy about her disapproval of the sitting president. "The rest of the world looks at us and is so horrified by what’s happening and can’t believe that we’ve elected this man and that we’re going along with it," the TV star told CNN in March (via Mediaite). "We have to show out, as we’re doing today, in record numbers, to say this is not OK with us." While running for office, she addressed receiving the award from Trump. "Do I wish I had gotten my Emmy from somebody else?" she said in 2018. "Yes, I do. Absolutely I do. But it’s not like he picked me. He just passed off the trophy."

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Source: HBO MAX/YOUTUBE

Cynthia Nixon's Current TV Role

Source: HBO MAX/YOUTUBE Cynthia Nixon stars in 'The Gilded Age.'