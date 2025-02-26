COUPLES 'Settle Down': 'White Lotus' Star Carrie Coon Responds to Backlash After Admitting She and Husband Tracy Letts Have Crushes on Other People Source: MEGA Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts tied the knot in 2013 and share two kids.

Carrie Coon is clarifying that she and Tracy Letts are not looking for a third! On Tuesday, February 27, the White Lotus actress, 44, responded to backlash after rumors swirled she and the playwright are in an open marriage.

Settle down, internet! I said “open minded” not “open”. 😂❤️🙉🙈🙊 https://t.co/G0F1kT3MiK — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) February 25, 2025 Source: @carriecoon/X

“Settle down, internet! I said ‘open-minded’ not ‘open,'” Coon stated, referencing how she said her husband gushed about other women during her Monday, February 24, appearance on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast. While chatting on the episode, Coon discussed the dynamics of her marriage with Letts, which began in 2013.

“That’s the nice thing about a marriage where everything’s on the table; you talk about everything,” she shared. “We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups. So we never wanna be, like, the police, you know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?'” the star explained.

Source: MEGA Carrie Coon said she and husband Tracy Letts are 'not jealous people.'

The host was surprised by The Gilded Age star’s comment, but Coon assured, “I love it!” “Tracy’s the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street … and he always tells me who he has a crush on,” she continued. “It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating.”

Coon was then asked if their wandering eyes ever go “over the line,” and the mother-of-two replied, “We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring. I mean, look, life is short, finite.” Coon and Letts met in 2010 while working together on a Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. The couple then tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son in 2018 and daughter in 2021.

Source: MEGA Carrie Coon claimed Tracy Letts 'notices every single woman on the street,' but it does not bother her.

The His Three Daughters alum has recently been making headlines due to the release of Season 3 of The White Lotus, where she plays Laurie — a businesswoman who is attending the hotel in Thailand with two old pals. “The idea was that these three women are on a vacation together, these lovely ladies who all look alike, almost like a big, blonde blob, at least at first glance,” creator Mike White told Town & Country of her complex character's storyline. “Carrie is kind of a stealth bomber. You’re not exactly sure what the dynamic of these women is and where her character is going, but trust me, by the end it gets juicy. All of Carrie’s dramatic and comedic skills are put to use. If she seems to be in the shadow of her famous friend, she definitely steps out of it.”

Source: MEGA Carrie Coon said its 'titillating' to talk about other people she and Tracy Letts are crushing on.