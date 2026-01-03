Who Is Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis? What to Know About Their Marriage and Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, navigated a tumultuous divorce but have since forged a coparenting relationship for the sake of their daughters. The former couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella, born during their six-year marriage. The split began when Cynthia filed for divorce in July 2008, accusing Alex of “extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct.” Following their separation, Scurtis denied rumors of an affair with rocker Lenny Kravitz, while Rodriguez quashed allegations that he cheated with Madonna.

Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis married in 2002 but divorced in 2008.

While the athlete frequently made headlines for his high-profile romances with Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and more after their split, Scurtis settled into a long-term relationship with real estate advisor Angel Nicolas, with whom she welcomed a daughter, Camilla, in 2016. Despite their rocky past, Scurtis and Rodriguez successfully coparent their daughters and even collaborated on the latter's documentary, Alex vs. A-Rod.

Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez was romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson following his divorce.

Cynthia Scurtis Met Alex Rodriguez in the Late '90s The former flames first crossed paths at a Miami gym. Scurtis, who graduated with a degree in psychology and worked as a teacher, admitted she initially didn’t realize her future husband was a baseball superstar. “I know he played baseball because everybody in the gym said, ‘Do you know who that is? And he plays baseball’ or whatever,” she explained to the Yes Network in 2008. “I didn’t grow up in a sports-oriented family. So, I wasn’t aware that you could have an entire livelihood off of a sport. When they would say, ‘Oh, he plays baseball,’ I always think, ‘Oh, I wonder what else he does’ — like ‘that’s a nice hobby’ — but what does he really do?”

Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball player and now a businessman.

Cynthia Scurtis Married Alex Rodriguez in 2002 After Rodriguez’s New York Yankees missed the 2002 World Series, the couple tied the knot in November of that year in New York City. They welcomed their first daughter, Natasha, in November 2004, followed by Ella in April 2008. “We are thrilled with the birth of our second daughter and the blessing of having two beautiful, healthy daughters in our lives,” the baseball player said in a statement after Ella’s birth. Sadly, their marriage crumbled just months after Ella’s arrival.

Source: @arod/Instagram Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis have two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Cynthia Scurtis and Lenny Kravitz Were Accused of Having an Affair In July 2008, Scurtis faced allegations of having an affair with rock star Lenny while visiting him in Paris. Lenny spoke out to deny the claims, stating, “There is absolutely no affair between Cynthia Rodriguez and myself. This is unequivocally 100 percent not true.” He further clarified, “Cynthia is a friend… She came here to escape from everything happening in New York City. I opened my home to her as a friend…” Scurtis' lawyers defended their client’s relationship with Lenny as “totally innocent.”

Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of an affair with Cynthia Scurtis.

Cynthia Scurtis Accused Alex Rodriguez of Having 'Affair of the Heart' With Madonna Scurtis filed for divorce in July 2008, accusing Rodriguez of “emotional abandonment” and claiming, “The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband’s extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct.” Her attorney later claimed Rodriguez had an “affair of the heart” with Madonna, though it lacked sexual infidelity. A spokesperson for Madonna denied the rumors, stating, “I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez. I have nothing to do with the state of his marriage or what spiritual path he may choose to study.” Rodriguez publicly denied any infidelity.

Source: MEGA Rumors linking Alex Rodriguez to Madonna reportedly caused a rift with his wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Cynthia Scurtis Reached a Quick Divorce Settlement With Alex Rodriguez Despite various cheating rumors, Rodriguez and Scurtis reached a divorce settlement within two months of their split. “This was and remains a personal family matter for both of them,” Scurtis' lawyer told the Associated Press in September 2008. “All of their decisions were based upon and guided by the best interests of their daughters.” Both parties emphasized their commitment to coparenting.

Cynthia Scurtis Started a New Life With 2nd Husband Angel Nicolas While Rodriguez dated numerous high-profile celebrities, Scurtis began a new chapter with real estate advisor Nicolas. The couple eventually wed and welcomed their daughter, Camilla, in 2016. In January 2021, Rodriguez confirmed on the "Raising the Bar" podcast that he and his current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, have a good relationship with the pair. “It’s been a really, really nice experience for us,” he said. “I'm very friendly with Angel, he’s wonderful with my girls.”

Cynthia Scurtis Forged a Close Coparenting Relationship With Alex Rodriguez In June 2021, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the former flames were successfully coparenting. “Alex and his ex are just good friends and work well at coparenting,” the source shared. “He has a lot of respect for her husband and they’ve gotten closer as friends. Cynthia and Alex’s relationship started off very messy, but they’ve certainly got closer in the past year or so.”