Sealing The Deal! Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With Jac Cordeiro After Less Than Three Months Of Dating
Alex Rodriguez and the new woman on his arm, Jac Cordeiro, are making things official — on social media!
On Sunday, December 18, the former baseball player posted a sweet holiday snap to his Instagram of his girlfriend-of-almost-three-months. Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, were also featured in the photo while enjoying the festive season in New York.
"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.#newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful," Rodriguez captioned the adorable photo of himself with the trio.
The ex-New York Yankees player, who rocked a white shirt with a black suit jacket, and Cordeiro, who looked glamorous in a yellow mini dress, began dating in October after Rodriguez called it quits with Kathryne “Kat” Padgett.
"Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two," a source said of the new couple, who was first spotted strolling hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills in the fall. "He’s great with her and really happy."
Rodriguez's new romance comes on the heels of his split with the bodybuilder back in September, which was his first relationship since his headline-making breakup with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.
"I wish her and the children, who are smart and beautiful and wonderful, I wish them the very best,” Rodriguez said during a recent interview of the "On The Floor" vocalist, who married Ben Affleck this summer, and her twins.
Despite his love with Lopez not lasting, Rodriguez — who was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 until 2008 — clarified at the time about how happy he was despite his romantic struggles. "Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters," he explained.
An insider also echoed: "He’s happy for her [Lopez] and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with."
Page Six spoke to a source about Rodriguez and Cordeiro's relationship.