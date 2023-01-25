Home > News NEWS From Zero To 100K: How Daelan Mangapit Built A Subscriber Base On YouTube

YouTube has become a popular platform for content creators to showcase their work and earn passive income. This has led many people to start channels of their own. Today, there are over 51 million YouTube channels. While many of these channels struggle to attract a large audience, 23-year-old Daelan Mangapit has achieved great success. His channel has more than 100,000 subscribers, and he has earned the Silver Play Button that many desire. Born in the Philippines on June 5, 1999, Daelan was immersed in the digital age. Technology and media were all around him. As a result, Daelan dreamed of succeeding in the entertainment industry from a very young age. In 2022, Daelan accomplished this dream. His videos on YouTube gained significant traction, and his channel thrived in the content creation space. And although he is Filipino, he has garnered attention from viewers worldwide.

Building a large and successful channel in a crowded and competitive space like YouTube is extremely difficult. Less than 1 percent of content creators on the platform have ever acquired 100,000 subscribers. There is a lot to learn from Daelan as he was able to triumph against all odds. When speaking to Daelan, he stressed the importance of being consistent to succeed in social media. “Consistency maintains your relevancy. On the internet, people have short attention spans. You need to produce and upload content regularly, or your audience will forget about you and lose interest in your channel. Consistency also helps to improve the chances of your channel being viewed by people. I tried to upload weekly and livestream every weekend,” Daelan states.

Secondly, Daelan mentioned the need to be disciplined as it allowed him to overcome days when he felt fatigued. “As with anything in life, some days you don’t feel like working. However, it’s important not to succumb to these thoughts because if you skip one day of content creation, it can become habitual until you eventually start not uploading content at all. I overcame these thoughts by reminding myself of my dream to have a successful YouTube channel. I knew I wouldn’t achieve this if I didn’t produce content. So, regardless of how I was feeling on a given day, I would always try to create content for my audience,” he says. Daelan’s discipline also enabled him to keep creating content despite his busy daily schedule. Aside from his YouTube channel, Daelan dedicates a significant amount of time to his studies at school and his full-time job. While this schedule was exhausting, his discipline kept him from skipping days of creating content.

After years of remaining consistent and disciplined, Daelan achieved his dream of having a popular YouTube channel. His success is a testament to the power of hard work and is a shining example of what can be achieved when you set your mind to something. Looking ahead, Daelan hopes to attain 1,000,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Furthermore, he aspires to grow his Instagram account to have 100,000 followers. While these goals are highly ambitious, Daelan’s current success shows that any dream can be achieved by remaining consistent and disciplined.