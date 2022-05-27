The Daily Checkout: Inside Our E-Commerce Director's 'Favorite' Lip Oil — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the world of beauty, first impressions can often be deceiving, a lesson OK!'s E-Commerce Director Karli Poliziani says helped her discover one of the current beauty obsessions — Winky Lux's lip oil.

Upon first discovering the product through a lifestyle subscription box, Karli says that she was "very hesitant" to give it a try. "I'd never actually used a lip oil before," Karli explains. "I either use chapstick or if I'm going out sometimes a lipstick."

Considering she was "very new to lip oil," the director says that at first, the product's elegant brilliance caught her off guard, appearing a bit too dressy for everyday use.

"It has like a very high gloss and sheen," she explains. "I thought it was more so something to wear on an occasion."

And as it turns out, the occasion was reaching the bottom of her tried-and-true chapstick. Instead of sprinting to the drugstore for a new tube, Karli decided to take the plunge, putting the Winky Lux oil to the test.

"I ran out of chapstick and I started wearing it just around the house," she recalls. Much to her surprise, the oil well exceeded her expectations, blowing her everyday chapstick out of the water when it came to hydration.

"I notice that it worked just as well or better than some of my chapsticks and made my lips completely smooth and hydrated and moisturized," she continues.

Since then, the product has been a staple in Karli's beauty routine. "It is definitely a product I use on a daily basis," the director shares, noting that she would recommend it to other beauty aficionados looking for new ways to make their lips pop.

But the product's luxurious, moisturizing texture is only one of the reasons Karli has been loving this lip oil. With its high-shine formula and tasteful gold flecks, she says the oil makes her lips look as good as they feel.

"It has an extremely glossy finish," she says. "It still has a really high sheen and gloss to it, so it will definitely make it look like your lips are elevated and draw a little bit more attention to your lips."