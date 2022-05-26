Daily Checkout: The Highlighter Our Executive Editor Has Been ‘Loving’ — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

OK!’s Executive Editor Jaclyn Roth “doesn’t wear a lot of face makeup,” but when she does, she likes it to pack a punch, a philosophy she says has earned Nudestix’s Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow a permanent place among her beauty must-haves.

“I have pretty good skin, so I was always nervous to put concealer or something harsh on my cheeks/face.” she says. That was until she attended an event the brand hosted back in 2018, where she says she was first introduced to the product.

“It was in the winter/colder months I remember,” she recalls. “I didn't know too much about the brand beforehand, but when they showed us how to apply everything, I was hooked,” she shares. “It just made my skin pop and accentuated it in ways I didn't even know how to do myself!”

That accentuation, she says, comes in the form of giving her my-skin-but-better-like look, naturally perfecting her complexion.

“This makes it look like I put on some without going over the top,” she shares. “It is sparkly on my face, and it's super easy to swipe on!” But beyond all of these benefits, the “best part” of this product, Jaclyn says, is its versatility.

“you can also use it as an additional eyeshadow or just on cheeks as well,” she adds.