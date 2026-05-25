Inside Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Turbulent Relationship: From Their Split to Bridesmaid Dating Rumors and More

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Sparked Breakup Rumors Ahead of Their Planned Wedding

Source: @sarahjane/Instagram Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have called it quits.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' turbulent relationship is escalating into full-blown drama. A TMZ report in March claimed the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and wine specialist called off their engagement before their scheduled nuptials in Italy. Per the news outlet, the two had an argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. Ramos was reportedly the one who slammed the brakes on the romance, per the outlet. Sources noted the relationship was beyond repair, and the exes wanted to prioritize co-parenting their daughters, Margaret and Aurora. Before the split, Ramos shared a cryptic post on Instagram, showing her hanging out with her female friends. She wrote in the caption, "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Split Confirmed

Source: @sarahjane/Instagram Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos in October 2024.

A few days after the breakup report surfaced, a representative for Ramos confirmed the split to People. Per the spokesperson, Prescott and Ramos are "both heartbroken that they're not getting married," adding, "There wasn't any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision." The representative continued, "They love their girls, and they're committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It's still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out." A Page Six source claimed there were "infidelity issues" before the wedding was called off. Meanwhile, Speakeasy talk show co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy debated the rumored prenup disagreement that reportedly led to Prescott and Ramos' breakup. The mom-of-two shared the clip and debunked the gossip via Instagram Reel, writing, "This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now."

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The Aftermath of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Split

Source: @sarahjane/Instagram They called off their engagement before their planned wedding.

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Both Prescott and Ramos are doing well post-split. On May 5, Ramos uploaded a carousel of photos alongside the caption, "Celebrating every mom, of all kinds, all week long 💝. Grateful for the one that raised me, the amazing moms that surround me and pour into my family, and, most importantly, getting to be my sweet, fearless, beautiful babies' mama." She described her role as a mother as "a blessing I'll never take for granted," adding, "Feeling so so grateful in this season of life 🙏💕🙏💕." Meanwhile, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he and Prescott "have had a ton of conversations" and that the quarterback "is in a really good spot." "Obviously with what he's dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can," he told The Dallas Morning News.

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Dak Prescott Sought Joint Custody of His Children With Sarah Jane Ramos

Source: @sarahjane/Instagram They share two kids.

On March 17, Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship (SAPCR) case in Texas, but the hearing was canceled after both parties "mutually postponed" the meeting to discuss things out of court. Ramos' attorney, Raymond Rafool, told People, "The hearing Dak Prescott set for temporary relief last week was mutually postponed for the parents to attempt to address their and their children's lives." "Sarah Jane is happy with this approach and believes it is in the children's best interest, which she always held and holds as her primary concern," the lawyer added. "Sarah Jane is and has always been a mother first." Meanwhile, Prescott's attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, issued a similar statement, which read, "The case is not resolved, but the parties have agreed to postpone the first hearing in an attempt to work out all of the various issues without court intervention." McCathern II said the NFL player "is an absolutely phenomenal father and is looking forward to working with Sarah Jane to develop a healthy co-parent relationship and do what is in the best interests of his children." Then, on April 16, the estranged couple settled on an informal temporary custody agreement out of court for their daughters, per Page Six.

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Dak Prescott Fueled Dating Rumors With Bridesmaid

Source: MEGA The bridesmaid addressed the speculation.