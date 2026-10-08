Dakota Johnson Says Growing Out Her Pubic Hair Is the 'Most Ridiculous' Thing She's Ever Done for a Movie Role: 'I Was Full Frontal'

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Dakota Johnson spilled the tea on the "most ridiculous" thing she's ever done for a movie role. The Materialists actress, 37, was asked the question during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus alongside Verity costar Anne Hathaway on Wednesday, October 7, where she had to either answer or eat an extremely spicy death wing.

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Source: Hot Ones Versus/YouTube Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson appeared on 'Hot Ones Versus' on October 7.

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Dakota Johnson Reveals Which Movie She Grew Her Pubic Hair Out For

Source: Hot Ones Versus/YouTube Dakota Johnson jokingly said she grew out her pubic hair for 'Madame Web.'

"I grew my pubic hair," Johnson replied as Hathaway, 43, burst into laughter. "For Madame Web." She quickly clarified that she needed longer pubic hair for Fifty Shades of Gray, where she played the lead in the 2015 adaptation of the erotic novel. "The first one," Johnson continued. "I was full frontal and she was supposed to have never had a wax."

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Fans Flooded Social Media With Reactions

Source: Hot Ones Versus/YouTube 'Madame Web' hit theaters in February 2024.

The interaction quickly went viral, with many fans sharing their reactions on social media. "I love this woman so much omg 😂. She's hilarious," one user wrote, while a second added, "No one was expecting that response 😂😂." "No hates Madame Web as much as Dakota does 😂😂😂," a third added.

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Inside Dakota Johnson's Reaction to 'Madame Web'

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson wasn't 'surprised' by the lackluster reaction to 'Madame Web.'

Though Johnson has never explicitly said she hated 2024's Madame Web, the film received negative reviews and had a disappointing box-office run despite its star-studded cast, which included Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts. When discussing the "nasty" reviews, the 21 Jump Street actress said, "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

'I Probably Will Never Do Anything Like 'Madame Web' Again'

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson called 'Madame Web' a learning experience.