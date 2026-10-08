Dakota Johnson Says Growing Out Her Pubic Hair Is the 'Most Ridiculous' Thing She's Ever Done for a Movie Role: 'I Was Full Frontal'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson spilled the tea on the "most ridiculous" thing she's ever done for a movie role.
The Materialists actress, 37, was asked the question during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus alongside Verity costar Anne Hathaway on Wednesday, October 7, where she had to either answer or eat an extremely spicy death wing.
Dakota Johnson Reveals Which Movie She Grew Her Pubic Hair Out For
"I grew my pubic hair," Johnson replied as Hathaway, 43, burst into laughter. "For Madame Web."
She quickly clarified that she needed longer pubic hair for Fifty Shades of Gray, where she played the lead in the 2015 adaptation of the erotic novel.
"The first one," Johnson continued. "I was full frontal and she was supposed to have never had a wax."
Fans Flooded Social Media With Reactions
The interaction quickly went viral, with many fans sharing their reactions on social media.
"I love this woman so much omg 😂. She's hilarious," one user wrote, while a second added, "No one was expecting that response 😂😂."
"No hates Madame Web as much as Dakota does 😂😂😂," a third added.
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Inside Dakota Johnson's Reaction to 'Madame Web'
Though Johnson has never explicitly said she hated 2024's Madame Web, the film received negative reviews and had a disappointing box-office run despite its star-studded cast, which included Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts.
When discussing the "nasty" reviews, the 21 Jump Street actress said, "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."
'I Probably Will Never Do Anything Like 'Madame Web' Again'
"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees," she explained in a March 2024 interview with Bustle. "Art does not do well when it’s made by committee ... You can not make art based on numbers or algorithms."
Johnson said it was "definitely an experience" making Madame Web, adding, "I probably will never do anything like it again."
"I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what?" she continued. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."