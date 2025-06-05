Will There Be a Season 3 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'? Cast, Premiere Date and More
Will There Be 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3?
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has more dramatic and intense stories to share.
On May 15, Hulu dropped 10 episodes simultaneously for the second season of the Mormon #MomTok stars' reality series. It followed the release of the eight-episode debut season, which premiered in September 2024.
"The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging s-- scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?" the official synopsis of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu's website reads.
Weeks after the Season 1 premiere, Hulu ordered 20 additional episodes and scheduled to release them in the spring of 2025.
Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said at the time, "There was a philosophical question raised in season one which was 'Can #MomTok survive this?' The answer unequivocally is yes! Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!"
As Season 2 currently includes only 10 episodes, fans can expect 10 more to be added to the catalog soon.
What Will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 Be About?
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 is expected to focus on the affairs and scandals involving the cast members.
During an appearance on the May 20 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Jessi Ngatikaura denied a rumor about her alleged affair with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette, something she may further explore in upcoming episodes.
"Relationships are hard and they’re nuanced. There's so much more that I'm excited to share because I think people will be able to relate to my story. I think it may help people," said Ngatikaura, though she did not confirm whether the scandal would be featured on the show.
Who Will Return for Season 3 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?
Most of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members will likely return for a third season, including Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, Whitney Leavitt and Season 2 sole newcomer Miranda McWhorter.
However, it is currently unknown how much Jennifer will be involved after revealing her marriage issues with her husband, Zac Affleck, and her pregnancy with their third child.
She announced her decision to step back from the group when she began experiencing mental health issues, sharing in an episode, "Zac is trying to support me in what I need but it's been a lot. It's been for sure one of the hardest seasons of my life, physically and mentally. Whether it's prenatal depression or postpartum, I think a lot of mothers feel like they don't deserve help. But in reality, we need help too."
Zac and Jennifer have since undergone ketamine therapy, which reportedly improved their relationship.
When Will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 Be Released?
Hulu has not announced an official release date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, but it is likely that the episodes will be available before 2026.