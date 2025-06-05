Will There Be a Season 3 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'? Cast, Premiere Date and More

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has more dramatic and intense stories to share.

On May 15, Hulu dropped 10 episodes simultaneously for the second season of the Mormon #MomTok stars' reality series. It followed the release of the eight-episode debut season, which premiered in September 2024.

"The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging s-- scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?" the official synopsis of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu's website reads.

Weeks after the Season 1 premiere, Hulu ordered 20 additional episodes and scheduled to release them in the spring of 2025.

Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said at the time, "There was a philosophical question raised in season one which was 'Can #MomTok survive this?' The answer unequivocally is yes! Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!"

As Season 2 currently includes only 10 episodes, fans can expect 10 more to be added to the catalog soon.