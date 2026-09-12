Dan Driscoll’s Resignation Fuels Speculation He Could Join J.D. Vance’s 2028 Campaign

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Dan Driscoll has resigned as secretary of the Army following months of reported clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ending his tenure as the youngest person ever to hold the role. The 38-year-old former Army officer and Iraq War veteran is now facing questions about what comes next — including whether another high-profile political role could be on the horizon.

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The President's 'Drone Guy'

Source: UNSPLASH Driscoll's background is in the tech and finance industry.

Known as Donald Trump's "drone guy," Driscoll has been a vocal advocate for bringing more high-tech capabilities into the military, according to NPR. As Army secretary, Driscoll ultimately reported to Hegseth, who oversees the Department of Defense. During Trump’s second term, Hegseth has overseen the removal of a number of senior military leaders, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was forced out in April. The Pentagon did not provide a detailed explanation for George’s removal, describing it only as a leadership change.

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Questions From Capitol Hill

Source: UNSPLASH Hegseth has been downsizing the Army, removing top generals.

Driscoll was specifically questioned about Gen. George’s firing when he testified before Congress in April. "There is no person that has more respect for Gen. George and his 42 years of service," Driscoll said during the hearing. "He was an amazing, transformational leader." When Hegseth took office, the Army had 10 four-star generals on active duty. By early September, that number had fallen to five.

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The Top Civilian Position

Source: MEGA Driscoll's connection to the administration is through his friend J.D. Vance.

Driscoll held the Army’s top civilian post. As secretary of the Army, his responsibilities included overseeing personnel, resources, modernization and other aspects of the service’s operations. Although he exercised significant administrative authority over the Army, he was not part of the military’s operational chain of command. Driscoll also had ties to Vice President J.D. Vance. The two attended Yale Law School and became friends, and Vance later emerged as an important supporter of Driscoll’s rise in the Trump administration. Before entering government, Driscoll worked in the private sector, including in investment banking, private equity and venture capital. He also became a prominent advocate for rapidly expanding the Army’s use of drones and other emerging technologies.

The Reason Behind the Resignation

Source: MEGA Driscoll said Hegseth is the problem, but some speculate he had to resign because he's about to join a political campaign.