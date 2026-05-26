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J.D. Vance Hits Back After Rumors Swirl He's Abandoning 2028 Presidential Run

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D Vance called rumors he was abandoning a 2028 presidential run both 'flimsy' and 'illegitimate' amid Marco Rubio's rise.

May 26 2026, Updated 5:33 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance’s team forcefully hit back at recent rumors claiming he's considering abandoning a 2028 presidential bid.

The pushback comes after media speculation suggested Vance might sit out the 2028 election cycle due to political isolation or a strategic desire to distance himself from any administration blowback.

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J.D. Vance;Tulsi Gabbard
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's rep called the report 'a flimsy compilation of completely illegitimate sources.'

A Daily Mail report alleged the veep is increasingly isolated within the Trump administration following Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's departure and disagreements over Iran policy.

The logic presented was that sitting out would allow the 41-year-old vice president to protect his future career rather than "owning" all the controversy of the current administration.

A spokesperson for Vance said the report was “just a flimsy compilation of completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they’re talking about."

Conversely, other insiders warned that passing on the 2028 cycle would permanently destroy his presidential chances, noting the window for a viable nomination is incredibly tight.

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Photo of 'I'm a vice president, and I really like my job,' J.D. Vance said amid rumors of a presidential run.
Source: MEGA

'I'm a vice president, and I really like my job,' J.D. Vance said amid rumors of a presidential run.

While his spokesperson actively dismissed the rumors of a retreat, Vance has consistently downplayed all talk of the 2028 election during public appearances.

During a White House press briefing, Vance explicitly stated, "I'm not a potential future candidate. I'm a vice president, and I really like my job.”

After President Donald Trump floated a potential 2028 ticket featuring Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance called the speculation "premature.”

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Marco Rubio Has 'More Mojo' Than J.D. Vance

Marco Rubio; Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A report revealed J.D. Vance's approval ratings are drastically decreasing.

He argued voters would strongly dislike an official who is already "angling for a job two and a half years down the road" rather than doing their current gig.

“Rubio has more mojo than Vance. The president listens to him. Vance is out of step and has been for a long time,” a White House source told Daily Mail.

Despite the media noise and early polling fluctuations between him and Rubio, political analysts noted Vance remains a prime frontrunner to carry the Republican mantle into 2028 given his direct connection to the MAGA base.

J.D. Vance Is Slipping in the Polls

J.D. Vance; Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

The vice president's net approval rating dropped to -18 points.

The latest speculation comes as Vance is polling as the least popular vice president at this early stage of a term in the history of modern polling.

According to data compiled by polling agencies and analyzed by network analysts like CNN's Harry Enten, Vance's net approval rating plunged to -18 points.

This marks a massive 21-point drop from his +3 point net favorability rating at the start of his term in January 2025.

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