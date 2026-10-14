'Speechless' Dan Levy Slams Shane Gillis Over 'SNL' Jokes About Women Dressing Inappropriately at the Gym: 'They Are Not Objects'

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Three-time Saturday Night Live host and one-time SNL washout Shane Gillis made a lot of news with his most recent hosting gig after cursing during a sketch and catching a lot of attention for his opening monologue calling women at the gym "w-----." Quite a few people had something to say about it, including Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy. “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dressed like w----- now,” Gillis said as the audience nervously giggled. ‘Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it … Have you seen the shorts? They’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go, like, all around the cheeks and all combined at the b-------.

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'You're Not Allowed to Look'

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis made women's bodies a focus of his third 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

He followed up with, “And don’t look, You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming.” He completed the bit with an impression of himself gawking and reaching out for someone’s body. “I’m in the background of ten Tiktoks right now going like...”

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'More Men Need to Be Standing Up in Opposition to It'

Source: MEGA Dan Levy was left 'speechless' by Shane Gillis' controversial 'SNL' monologue.

Levy, the son of comedy legend Eugene Levy and a highly regarded comedian in his own right, responded with an Instagram post. “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” he said. “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off.” He went on to compare it to the national climate, adding, “And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment with which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime.”

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'They Are Superior Human Beings to Men, OK?'

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis faced widespread backlash over his recent 'SNL' monologue.

He continued: “Men need to be defending women more. This is not a women’s issue. It’s an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects.” He closed out: “They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f---.” Commenters at the post largely agreed with Levy. “There is a direct line between the casual use of language like this and ‘free p---- upstairs,’” said one, referring to the infamous text thread in the Cornell University scandal.

'It's Baffling'

Source: MEGA Dan Levy declared, 'Men need to be defending women more.'