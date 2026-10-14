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'Speechless' Dan Levy Slams Shane Gillis Over 'SNL' Jokes About Women Dressing Inappropriately at the Gym: 'They Are Not Objects'

Image of Dan Levy and Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA

Dan Levy slammed Shane Gillis for his most recent 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

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Three-time Saturday Night Live host and one-time SNL washout Shane Gillis made a lot of news with his most recent hosting gig after cursing during a sketch and catching a lot of attention for his opening monologue calling women at the gym "w-----."

Quite a few people had something to say about it, including Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dressed like w----- now,” Gillis said as the audience nervously giggled. ‘Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it … Have you seen the shorts? They’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go, like, all around the cheeks and all combined at the b-------.

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'You're Not Allowed to Look'

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Image of Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis made women's bodies a focus of his third 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

He followed up with, “And don’t look, You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming.” He completed the bit with an impression of himself gawking and reaching out for someone’s body. “I’m in the background of ten Tiktoks right now going like...”

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'More Men Need to Be Standing Up in Opposition to It'

Image of Dan Levy was left 'speechless' by Shane Gillis' controversial 'SNL' monologue.
Source: MEGA

Dan Levy was left 'speechless' by Shane Gillis' controversial 'SNL' monologue.

Levy, the son of comedy legend Eugene Levy and a highly regarded comedian in his own right, responded with an Instagram post.

“I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” he said. “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off.”

He went on to compare it to the national climate, adding, “And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment with which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime.”

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'They Are Superior Human Beings to Men, OK?'

Image of Shane Gillis faced widespread backlash over his recent 'SNL' monologue.
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis faced widespread backlash over his recent 'SNL' monologue.

He continued: “Men need to be defending women more. This is not a women’s issue. It’s an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects.”

He closed out: “They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f---.”

Commenters at the post largely agreed with Levy.

“There is a direct line between the casual use of language like this and ‘free p---- upstairs,’” said one, referring to the infamous text thread in the Cornell University scandal.

'It's Baffling'

Image of Dan Levy declared, 'Men need to be defending women more.'
Source: MEGA

Dan Levy declared, 'Men need to be defending women more.'

And some noted that it was as much a crime against good comedy as it was against gender relations.

“It’s baffling that anyone thinks calling women w----- because they are wearing shorts at the gym is remotely funny,” remarked one.

Levy was joined in criticism by an unexpected source: Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and a Today Show co-host. She said in a recent segment, "Who is he to comment on women's bodies? If we want to be good role models for our children, stop talking about the way women look. Period."

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