Cornell 7 Jane Doe Says She Received 'Can't Guarantee You'll Be Safe' Threats Over Lawsuit

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Jane Doe said she has received threatening calls and messages after filing her civil lawsuit against seven former Cornell fraternity members. One such incident included a warning: "Can't guarantee you'll be safe." According to the New York Post, Doe says some of the messages also targeted her family and urged her to drop the case. One alleged attacker told her to "withdraw the case" if she cared about her family, followed by another disturbing question: "Would you like to see [redacted]'s brains in front of [redacted]?" Doe has since reported the alleged harassment to police.

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Jane Doe Reportedly Went To Police

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Jonathan Newell was named in Jane Doe’s lawsuit, while an alleged relative reportedly sent Jane Doe threats.

The person who allegedly contacted Doe claimed to be related to Jonathan Newell. He is one of the men named in her lawsuit. However, the outlet reported that the alleged family connection has not been confirmed. Doe's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, also addressed the reported threats. He stressed that the legal dispute should be handled through the court system. Giuffra said the case should be fought in court rather than through intimidation.

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Seven Men Denied Jane Doe's Allegations

Source: CORNELLUNIVERSITY Jane Doe was involved in a civil lawsuit against seven former Cornell fraternity members.

Doe's civil lawsuit accuses seven former members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity of drugging her with ketamine and gang-r----- her at the fraternity house back in October 2024. The men have since denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the claims. The criminal investigation was reopened after Doe filed her civil lawsuit in September.

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Cornell Case Drew Campus Attention Led To Student Protest

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Cornell University faced protests following allegations involving former Chi Phi members.

The allegations surrounding the incident have since sparked protests at Cornell University, with students questioning how the case was handled. Cornell students gathered across campus on Monday, October 5, to show support for Doe and call for action. Per TMZ, videos from the demonstration showed students filling the campus plaza, the main administration building, and the student center. Protesters chanted, "support survivors, expel rapists," while others carried signs reading "Shame Shame Shame" and "Justice 4 every Jane Doe." Earlier Monday, anonymous activists reportedly damaged a glass door at Day Hall and spray-painted messages outside the building. The messages included "SMASH THE PATRIARCHY" and "AT CORNELL R------ ARE PROTECTED PROTESTORS ARE EXPELLED."

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK New York Attorney General Letitia James oversaw the investigation into the alleged 2024 Cornell University assault case.