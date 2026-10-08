Cornell 7 Jane Doe Says She Received 'Can't Guarantee You'll Be Safe' Threats Over Lawsuit
Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:06 a.m. ET
Jane Doe said she has received threatening calls and messages after filing her civil lawsuit against seven former Cornell fraternity members.
One such incident included a warning: "Can't guarantee you'll be safe."
According to the New York Post, Doe says some of the messages also targeted her family and urged her to drop the case.
One alleged attacker told her to "withdraw the case" if she cared about her family, followed by another disturbing question: "Would you like to see [redacted]'s brains in front of [redacted]?"
Doe has since reported the alleged harassment to police.
Jane Doe Reportedly Went To Police
The person who allegedly contacted Doe claimed to be related to Jonathan Newell. He is one of the men named in her lawsuit. However, the outlet reported that the alleged family connection has not been confirmed.
Doe's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, also addressed the reported threats. He stressed that the legal dispute should be handled through the court system.
Giuffra said the case should be fought in court rather than through intimidation.
Seven Men Denied Jane Doe's Allegations
Doe's civil lawsuit accuses seven former members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity of drugging her with ketamine and gang-r----- her at the fraternity house back in October 2024.
The men have since denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the claims.
The criminal investigation was reopened after Doe filed her civil lawsuit in September.
- Scott Kretzschmar's Lawyer Denies 'Cornell 7' Defendant Was Involved in Alleged Assault: 'He Never Touched Her'
- Megyn Kelly Claims Cornell 7 Accuser's 'Anger Over Feeling Rejected by the Fraternity' Caused Alleged Victim to 'Change Her Story'
- 'Cornell 7' Defendant's Lawyer Explains Why Scott Kretzschmar Went Upstairs After Vulgar Snapchat Message: 'He Was Looking for a Guy’
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Cornell Case Drew Campus Attention Led To Student Protest
The allegations surrounding the incident have since sparked protests at Cornell University, with students questioning how the case was handled.
Cornell students gathered across campus on Monday, October 5, to show support for Doe and call for action.
Per TMZ, videos from the demonstration showed students filling the campus plaza, the main administration building, and the student center.
Protesters chanted, "support survivors, expel rapists," while others carried signs reading "Shame Shame Shame" and "Justice 4 every Jane Doe."
Earlier Monday, anonymous activists reportedly damaged a glass door at Day Hall and spray-painted messages outside the building.
The messages included "SMASH THE PATRIARCHY" and "AT CORNELL R------ ARE PROTECTED PROTESTORS ARE EXPELLED."
The case took a new turn after the lawsuit was filed.
Per Reuters, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten reopened the criminal investigation, bringing the allegations under renewed attention.
Per the official website, posted on October 1, 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed a special prosecutor after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order giving the Attorney General’s Office authority to investigate the alleged sexual assault case.
"Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly. The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly," the statement said.
"As our state’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I stand ready to lead a process New Yorkers can trust, guided by the facts and the law," the statement added.