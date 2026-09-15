Dan Levy Admits 'It's a Strange and Surreal' Feeling Attending 2026 Emmys After 'Schitt's Creek' Costar Catherine O'Hara's Death

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Dan Levy spoke at length about what it was like missing the late Catherine O'Hara at the 2026 Emmys. The Monday, September 14, ceremony marked the first Emmys since the star's tragic passing, and her former costars made sure to honor her in great style.

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Dan Levy on the Emmys Without Catherine O'Hara

Source: E! NEWS/YOUTUBE Dan Levy beautifully honored Catherine O'Hara at the Emmys.

Speaking to E! News at the event, the Schitt's Creek creator shared how he was carrying the torch for O'Hara on the night. "I have a little, black rose in honor of my Schitt's Creek family," he said of an embellishment on his suit. "It's a strange, surreal evening." He declared, "All you can really do is lead with love and lead with your most sincere thoughts and feelings, and hope that you honor a woman whose legacy is so much bigger than all of us."

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Dan Levy Gushed About the Late Star

Source: E! NEWS/YOUTUBE Dan Levy praised O'Hara.

In the same interview, the Canadian actor was full of praise for the Beetlejuice star. "Catherine was such a singular force," he said. "I remember looking back on my time and thinking, 'Just let her do her thing. Give her space. Give her anything she wants. If she wants to wear wigs, let her wear wigs. If she wants to name those wigs, let her name those wigs. Do anything you can to make her happy because what she is doing on this show is next level.'"

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Source: E! NEWS/YOUTUBE

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Catherine O'Hara Was an Emmys Fixture

Source: SCHITT'S CREEK/YOUTUBE Catherine O'Hara in one of her many iconic TV roles.

O’Hara, who died in January at age 71, was deeply missed at the ceremony after being a familiar presence at the event throughout her decades-long career. In her lifetime, the actress received 10 total nominations and two wins for her outstanding TV work in Schitt's Creek, The Studio and The Last of Us.

Dan Levy and Annie Murphy Honored O'Hara at the Emmys

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara's costars honored her.