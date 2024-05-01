10 'Dance Moms' Stars Who Shared Their Experience With Abby Lee Miller: JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler and More

In May 2020, Dance Moms alum Brooke Hyland shaded Abby Lee Miller in a since-deleted TikTok video. In the clip, Hyland said her Facebook account informed her about a new friend suggestion before zooming into her screen and showing that the user was the dance teacher.

Hyland shook her head before ending the recording.

She previously claimed that her mom and Miller had a physical altercation, leading to her family's exit from the show.

"We also dealt with ... our dance teacher since we were 2. She got worse as like, the show went on," Hyland said in 2015.