Meet Teen Dancer, Actress & Entrepreneur Scarlett Bella Song
Building a successful career in the entertainment and fashion industries isn't easy. The two fields are highly competitive, which makes it really tough to establish your place, especially as a young creator. But this hasn't stopped teen dancer Scarlet Bella Song. At 14, Scarlett is an accomplished dancer, actress, fashion model, and jewelry designer. How did she achieve this? Here is her story.
Scarlett is a Korean-American teen dancer, actress, and entrepreneur widely known in the dance and entertainment industries. Scarlett has guest starred in two episodes of the first season of a live-action streaming TV series for kids. She was then invited to become a series regular for season two. Scarlett has also trained with world-class choreographers and worked with big brands. She has been a featured member of prestigious dance companies and appeared in several music videos.
Scarlett has headlined festivals, performed with professional cheerleaders, and starred in a series of concept videos, raising money for less privileged kids. In June, Scarlett performed at the Kids Rock for Kids Global Teen Rock music festival, which raised over $10,000 for kids in crisis in the US and Ukraine.
Scarlett is also a celebrated fashion model, jewelry designer, and EDM artist. Scarlett has walked several runways, including New York Fashion Week and the Rebel Athletics Fashion Show with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Her passion for dance, fashion, and mental health advocacy led her to music. According to Scarlett, she wanted a medium that would help her reach young people, especially teens, and she began documenting her story through music. Together with her cousins, they have created a family EDM band, SONG!. The trio is currently working on their first project, slated to release late this year or early next year.
Scarlett is living her dreams at 14. But as she explains, getting here hasn't been easy. Scarlett has had to make several sacrifices to maintain a perfect balance between her studies and entrepreneurial and social life. She now shares her experience through her art and social media platforms, showing other young people that they, too, can do it.
Getting to the top is not easy. There are countless obstacles, from fierce competition to creative blocks. “Not seeing tangible engagement can also make you feel like you are not doing anything,” says Scarlett. “While challenging, you shouldn't let the roadblocks hold you back.”
Instead, you should focus on learning more about the industry and what you can improve on. Scarlet had to learn to navigate the obstacles by maintaining her personal values and demonstrating respect and kindness, and above all, taking care of her mental health.
Scarlet has an inspirational jewelry line, Annie X Scarlett, dedicated to anyone struggling with their mental health. The 15-piece collection launched early this year and carries a message of hope and resilience.
It shows other teens and young entrepreneurs that they can reach their goals through hard work and determination. Annie X Scarlett's jewelry line also acts as a beacon of light for anyone struggling with their mental health. As a teen mental health advocate, Scarlet hopes to create more projects like this that will help young people.