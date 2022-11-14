Meet Teen Dancer, Actress & Entrepreneur Scarlett Bella Song

Building a successful career in the entertainment and fashion industries isn't easy. The two fields are highly competitive, which makes it really tough to establish your place, especially as a young creator. But this hasn't stopped teen dancer Scarlet Bella Song. At 14, Scarlett is an accomplished dancer, actress, fashion model, and jewelry designer. How did she achieve this? Here is her story.

Scarlett is a Korean-American teen dancer, actress, and entrepreneur widely known in the dance and entertainment industries. Scarlett has guest starred in two episodes of the first season of a live-action streaming TV series for kids. She was then invited to become a series regular for season two. Scarlett has also trained with world-class choreographers and worked with big brands. She has been a featured member of prestigious dance companies and appeared in several music videos.

Scarlett has headlined festivals, performed with professional cheerleaders, and starred in a series of concept videos, raising money for less privileged kids. In June, Scarlett performed at the Kids Rock for Kids Global Teen Rock music festival, which raised over $10,000 for kids in crisis in the US and Ukraine.