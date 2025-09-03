'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Cast Revealed: All-Star Athletes, Child Stars and Mormon Wives Join the Lineup
Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy?
From Alix Earle to Mormon housewives to an Olympic gold medalist, the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast announcement on Wednesday, September 3, already has fans placing their bets on which celebrity will rule the dance floor.
The latest installment marks the return of DWTS pro Mark Ballas, who hasn't competed since winning alongside Charli D'Amelio on Season 31. Fans will also be introduced to new DWTS pro Jan Ravnik, who is making his ballroom debut after performing on Taylor Swift's Eras tour.
Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Jennifer Affleck
Known for her appearances on Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jennifer Affleck is partnered with Jan Ravnik, who is fresh off a run dancing in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin is an author who became famous after marrying Alec Baldwin. She’s partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 34.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gold medalist, is partnered with Ezra Sosa.
Baron Davis
Former Golden State Warrior player Baron Davis is set to hit the dance floor with DWTS pro Britt Stewart.
Alix Earle
The online influencer will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Dylan Efron
Zac Efron’s younger brother and Traitors Season 3 winner, Dylan Efron, is set to hit the dance floor with Daniella Karagach.
Corey Feldman
Actor Corey Feldman is dancing with Jenna Johnson.
- Hilaria Baldwin Gets Dragged for Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' With Prior Ballroom Dance Experience: 'Terrible Decision'
- Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Killer Abs in Tiny Bikini Ahead of 'DWTS' Premiere: Photos
- Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Wows in Siren Red Bikini While Enjoying 'Parisian Summer': Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Danielle Fishel
Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is set to partner up with Pasha Pashkov.
Elaine Hendrix
Actress Elaine Hendrix will be competing alongside Alan Bersten.
Scott Hoying
Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying is partnered with Rylee Arnold.
Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, will groove with Witney Carson.
Lauren Jauregui
The Fifth Harmony singer is set to partner with Brandon Armstrong.
Whitney Leavitt
Whitney Leavitt is the second star from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hitting Dancing With the Stars Season 34. She will partner with Mark Ballas, who has been on hiatus from the show since Season 31.
Andy Richter
The comedian is hitting the dance floor with Emma Slater.