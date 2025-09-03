or
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Cast Revealed: All-Star Athletes, Child Stars and Mormon Wives Join the Lineup

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast is here! From Alix Earle to a gold medalist and Mormon wives, see which stars are ready to shine on the ballroom floor.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy?

From Alix Earle to Mormon housewives to an Olympic gold medalist, the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast announcement on Wednesday, September 3, already has fans placing their bets on which celebrity will rule the dance floor.

The latest installment marks the return of DWTS pro Mark Ballas, who hasn't competed since winning alongside Charli D'Amelio on Season 31. Fans will also be introduced to new DWTS pro Jan Ravnik, who is making his ballroom debut after performing on Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Jennifer Affleck

Photo of Fans known Jennifer Affleck from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Source: ABC

Fans know Jennifer Affleck from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Known for her appearances on Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jennifer Affleck is partnered with Jan Ravnik, who is fresh off a run dancing in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Hilaria Baldwin

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin is known for her relationship with Alec Baldwin.
Source: ABC

Hilaria Baldwin is known for her relationship with Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin is an author who became famous after marrying Alec Baldwin. She’s partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 34.

Jordan Chiles

Photo of Jordan Chiles is known for being an all-star athlete.
Source: Disney

Jordan Chiles is an all-star athlete.

Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gold medalist, is partnered with Ezra Sosa.

Baron Davis

Photo of Baron Davis is known for his talents in the NBA.
Source: Disney

Baron Davis was once in the NBA.

Former Golden State Warrior player Baron Davis is set to hit the dance floor with DWTS pro Britt Stewart.

Alix Earle

Photo of Alix Earle is known for her large TikTok following.
Source: Disney

Alix Earle is known for her large TikTok following.

The online influencer will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dylan Efron

Photo of Dylan Efron will dance with Daniella Karagach on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.
Source: Disney

Dylan Efron will dance with Daniella Karagach on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Zac Efron’s younger brother and Traitors Season 3 winner, Dylan Efron, is set to hit the dance floor with Daniella Karagach.

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman hits the dance floor for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.
Source: ABC

Corey Feldman hits the dance floor for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Actor Corey Feldman is dancing with Jenna Johnson.

Dancing With the Stars

Danielle Fishel

Photo of Fans will recognize Danielle Fishel from Disney's 'Boy Meets World.'
Source: ABC

Fans will recognize Danielle Fishel from Disney's 'Boy Meets World.'

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is set to partner up with Pasha Pashkov.

Elaine Hendrix

Photo of Alan Bersten returns for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Alan Bersten returns for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Actress Elaine Hendrix will be competing alongside Alan Bersten.

Scott Hoying

Photo of Scott Hoying is a singer for the pop group Pentatonix.
Source: ABC

Scott Hoying is a singer for the pop group Pentatonix.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying is partnered with Rylee Arnold.

Robert Irwin

Photo of Robert Irwin follows his sister, Bindi Irwin's 'Dancing With the Stars' footsteps.
Source: ABC

Robert Irwin follows his sister, Bindi Irwin's 'Dancing With the Stars' footsteps.

Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, will groove with Witney Carson.

Lauren Jauregui

Photo of Lauren Jauregui is known for being in the girl group, Fifth Harmony.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Jauregui is known for being in the girl group, Fifth Harmony.

The Fifth Harmony singer is set to partner with Brandon Armstrong.

Whitney Leavitt

Photo of Whitney Leavitt is the second Mormon wife hitting the dance floor.

Whitney Leavitt is the second Mormon wife hitting the dance floor.

Whitney Leavitt is the second star from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hitting Dancing With the Stars Season 34. She will partner with Mark Ballas, who has been on hiatus from the show since Season 31.

Andy Richter

Photo of Andy Richter is set to make his 'Dancing With the Stars' debut in September 2025.
Source: ABC

Andy Richter is set to make his 'Dancing With the Stars' debut in September 2025.

The comedian is hitting the dance floor with Emma Slater.

