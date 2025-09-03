'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Cast Revealed: All-Star Athletes, Child Stars and Mormon Wives Join the Lineup

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast is here! From Alix Earle to a gold medalist and Mormon wives, see which stars are ready to shine on the ballroom floor.

Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy?

From Alix Earle to Mormon housewives to an Olympic gold medalist, the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast announcement on Wednesday, September 3, already has fans placing their bets on which celebrity will rule the dance floor.

The latest installment marks the return of DWTS pro Mark Ballas, who hasn't competed since winning alongside Charli D'Amelio on Season 31. Fans will also be introduced to new DWTS pro Jan Ravnik, who is making his ballroom debut after performing on Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.