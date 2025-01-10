Loyalty Pays Off at Juici Patties: Daniel Chin Explains the Juici Rewards Program

Rewards programs are now a key strategy for many businesses because they build customer loyalty and drive engagement. Across many types of industries, rewards programs incentivize repeat business by offering points, discounts, or other benefits. The approach is particularly effective in a market where consumers are increasingly selective and more likely to choose brands that provide added value.

According to a 2023 report by Bond Brand Loyalty, 79 percent of consumers say loyalty programs make them more likely to continue doing business with a brand. Additionally, businesses with loyalty programs have been found to grow revenue nearly 2.5 times faster than their competitors who do not offer similar incentives.

The growing prevalence of various digital platforms has boosted the accessibility and effectiveness of rewards programs even further. In retail, programs like those from Sephora and Target’s Circle Rewards cater to customer preferences by blending in-store and online shopping experiences. Airlines have long been leaders in loyalty programs with frequent flyer systems, while subscription-based services like streaming platforms offer perks such as early content access. However, one of the most dynamic areas for loyalty programs is the food industry, where customer competition is fierce and the potential for repeat business is high.