or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Daniel Radcliffe
OK LogoNEWS

Daniel Radcliffe Keeps His Harry Potter Past Hidden From His Son

photo of Daniel Radcliffe
Source: MEGA

Daniel Radcliffe said he is keeping his 'Harry Potter' fame a secret from his young son for now.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role as Harry Potter, revealed his intention to keep his iconic character a secret from his son for as long as possible.

In an interview with The New York Times, Radcliffe explained that he wants to "just be his dad" and hopes his son won't know him as anything else.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Daniel Radcliffe said his son does not yet know about 'Harry Potter.'
Source: MEGA

Daniel Radcliffe said his son does not yet know about 'Harry Potter.'

Article continues below advertisement

Radcliffe welcomed his first child with actress Erin Darke in April 2023.

He expressed relief when his 2-year-old son did not recognize him on a DVD cover. “Does my son know who Harry Potter is? No, not yet,” he said. The actor described his surprise when he found the DVD sitting on their kitchen table, wondering if his son would recognize him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor wants to be seen simply as a dad.
Source: MEGA

The actor wants to be seen simply as a dad.

Article continues below advertisement

He plans to avoid steering his son toward the Harry Potter series, but he remains open to reading J.K. Rowling's books with him if he shows interest. "If he gets into them, I totally will," Radcliffe stated, adding that he believes his son will discover them eventually.

MORE ON:
Daniel Radcliffe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his child with Erin Darke in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his child with Erin Darke in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of adaptations, Radcliffe prefers the upcoming HBO series over his films. “Hopefully I can just put that on, and he doesn’t have to watch me in it,” he said.

When discussing his inspirations, Radcliffe mentioned Gary Oldman, highlighting the versatility of actors like him and Steve Buscemi. “To me, you see somebody having fun, enjoying their career,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor will return to Broadway in a one-man play.
Source: MEGA

The actor will return to Broadway in a one-man play.

Article continues below advertisement

He also spoke about the cultural impact of The Simpsons on his life, stating, “Most of the facts I know about either American geography or American culture are probably — many of them derived from The Simpsons.”

Radcliffe is set to return to Broadway in Every Little Thing, a one-man play that emphasizes the importance of its message. He believes the production has a vital message for audiences. “I think there’s something really important in the message of it,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.