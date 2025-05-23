Former Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams and Agent Dave Shapiro Die in Fiery San Diego Plane Crash
Former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams and his talent agent Dave Shapiro have died in a plane crash in San Diego, Calif., on May 22.
The crash ignited a fireball that not only claimed their lives but also caused significant damage to multiple homes in the vicinity, while injuring eight other people caught up in the crash.
According to reports, the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed around 4:00 a.m., shortly after Williams shared an eerily upbeat Instagram post from the cockpit.
The post featured a photo of him at the controls, with the caption reading, "Here we gooooo," just hours before the fatal flight.
Tracking data revealed that the ill-fated flight took off from Teterboro Airport in N.J. shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Williams and Shapiro made a planned fuel stop in Wichita, Kan., before continuing their journey to California. Tragically, the plane plummeted just two miles from the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, landing in a residential area during a heavy fog.
The crash ignited a fire that engulfed 15 homes and damaged several vehicles, prompting a swift emergency response. Local reports indicated that eight individuals suffered injuries as a result of the crash. Eyewitnesses recounted traumatic scenes as flames erupted from the wreckage and emergency responders rushed to contain the disaster.
Heartfelt tributes started pouring out from fans and colleagues alike.
Williams' former bandmates from The Devil Wears Prada confirmed his death through an emotional post on social media, stating, "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."
The band, known for its powerful presence in the metalcore scene, expressed their grief as they reflect on the loss of their friend and fellow musician.
Shapiro's death also sent shockwaves through the music industry. He was a co-founder of Sound Talent Group, a prominent agency that represents various artists.
Among the talents Sound Talent Group represented include Pierce The Veil, Sum 41, Eve 6, Story of the Year and other famous modern-day alt-rock bands.
"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues, and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy," a spokesperson said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Initial investigations indicate that the aircraft was owned by Daviation LLC, based in AK. Reports confirmed that the owner held a valid pilot’s license, but it remains unclear who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.
Tributes have poured in from all corners of the music world. Music executive Terrance Coughlin took to social media, stating, “Rest in peace Dave Shapiro, Daniel Williams, and everyone on that flight. Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon.”