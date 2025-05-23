Former Devil Wears Prada Drummer Daniel Williams and Agent Dave Shapiro Die in Fiery San Diego Plane Crash

Former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams and his talent agent Dave Shapiro have died in a plane crash in San Diego, Calif., on May 22.

The crash ignited a fireball that not only claimed their lives but also caused significant damage to multiple homes in the vicinity, while injuring eight other people caught up in the crash.

According to reports, the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed around 4:00 a.m., shortly after Williams shared an eerily upbeat Instagram post from the cockpit.