'DWTS' Drama? Daniella Karagach Sets the Record Straight on Viral Hug Incident With Dylan Efron

Article continues below advertisement

Dancing With the Stars viewers thought they witnessed a moment of tension between pro dancer Daniella Karagach and actor Dylan Efron, but it turns out there’s a hilariously relatable reason behind her seemingly snubbing the hug.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @vanessaveeee/TikTok The moment became a funny TikTok sensation.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident took place during a recent semifinals episode and quickly became a viral sensation after TikTok user Vanessa Ansoorian shared her take on the moment with the caption, “Did I just capture the drama??? WAIT FOR IT!!!!!” The clip shows Efron reaching out for a hug as Karagach walks past him, leaving fans questioning if she brushed him off on purpose.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after the video circulated, Karagach hopped into the comments to clear the air. “Not you catching me on a mission to pick my wedgie 😂😂😂😂,” she quipped, revealing that her move was anything but a snub – it was a quick wardrobe adjustment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Daniella Karagach went viral after the recent 'DWTS' episode.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok creator quickly responded, affirming, “QUEEN!!! We knew it wasn’t intentional! We’ve all been in a quick wedgie removal situation 😂😂😂.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans thought Daniella Karagach avoided Dylan Efron’s hug on purpose.

Article continues below advertisement

The playful conversation didn’t stop there. Karagach further embraced the lighthearted mood by admitting, "It was so embarrassing 🙈🙈😂," as supportive fans rallied around her for owning the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron are now headed to the 'DWTS' finale.