'DWTS' Drama? Daniella Karagach Sets the Record Straight on Viral Hug Incident With Dylan Efron

Photo of Daniella Karagach & Dylan Efron
Source: MEGA

Daniella Karagach said the viral hug with Dylan Efron was simply a quick wardrobe fix on 'DWTS.'

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Dancing With the Stars viewers thought they witnessed a moment of tension between pro dancer Daniella Karagach and actor Dylan Efron, but it turns out there’s a hilariously relatable reason behind her seemingly snubbing the hug.

image of The moment became a funny TikTok sensation.
Source: @vanessaveeee/TikTok

The moment became a funny TikTok sensation.

The incident took place during a recent semifinals episode and quickly became a viral sensation after TikTok user Vanessa Ansoorian shared her take on the moment with the caption, “Did I just capture the drama??? WAIT FOR IT!!!!!”

The clip shows Efron reaching out for a hug as Karagach walks past him, leaving fans questioning if she brushed him off on purpose.

Source: @vanessaveeee/TikTok
Soon after the video circulated, Karagach hopped into the comments to clear the air. “Not you catching me on a mission to pick my wedgie 😂😂😂😂,” she quipped, revealing that her move was anything but a snub – it was a quick wardrobe adjustment.

image of Daniella Karagach went viral for a moment with Dylan Efron.
Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube

Daniella Karagach went viral after the recent 'DWTS' episode.

Dancing With the Stars

The TikTok creator quickly responded, affirming, “QUEEN!!! We knew it wasn’t intentional! We’ve all been in a quick wedgie removal situation 😂😂😂.”

image of Fans thought Daniella Karagach avoided Dylan Efron’s hug on purpose.
Source: MEGA

Fans thought Daniella Karagach avoided Dylan Efron’s hug on purpose.

The playful conversation didn’t stop there. Karagach further embraced the lighthearted mood by admitting, "It was so embarrassing 🙈🙈😂," as supportive fans rallied around her for owning the moment.

image of Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron are now headed to the 'DWTS' finale.
Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube

Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron are now headed to the 'DWTS' finale.

The dynamic duo, who are competing together in Season 34 of DWTS, has advanced to the finals after a surprising semifinal elimination. Joining them in the finale are fellow semi-finalist couples Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy; Robert Irwin and Witney Carson; Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa; and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten.

Efron previously gushed over his dancing partner.

"She's so similar to me in the fact that we're willing to go all in. I could have been with a lot of pros, but I wouldn't be half as good as I am right now because she's willing to go that extra mile with me. She's willing to drop her plans to come train extra with me and really put in the time and effort to turn me into a dancer," he exclusively told OK!. "She really is the best. I know I can listen to everything she says and just try to do my best to make it happen. It was a perfect pairing for me."

